 Lava Iris Fuel 60 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Lava Phones Lava Iris Fuel 60

    Lava Iris Fuel 60

    Lava Iris Fuel 60 is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 7,602 in India with 10 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Iris Fuel 60 from HT Tech. Buy Lava Iris Fuel 60 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24025/heroimage/lava-iris-fuel-60-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24025/images/Design/lava-iris-fuel-60-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24025/images/Design/lava-iris-fuel-60-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹7,602
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    10 MP
    2 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹7,602
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    10 MP
    4000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lava Iris Fuel 60 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 10 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 13.5 Hours(2G)
    • 4000 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 32 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 13.5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 32 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • 3648 x 2736 Pixels
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    Design
    • 10.2 mm
    • 144.8 mm
    • Black
    • 174 grams
    • 72.8 mm
    Display
    • 294 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 65.34 %
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    General
    • Lava
    • December 25, 2014 (Official)
    • Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    • Iris Fuel 60
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v3.0
    • SIM1: Micro
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • MediaTek MT6582
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 10 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Up to 2.49 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Lava Iris Fuel 60 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lava Iris Fuel 60 in India?

    Lava Iris Fuel 60 price in India at 4,299 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (10 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lava Iris Fuel 60?

    How many colors are available in Lava Iris Fuel 60?

    How long does the Lava Iris Fuel 60 last?

    What is the Lava Iris Fuel 60 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lava Iris Fuel 60 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Lava Iris Fuel 60