 Lenovo A7000 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Lenovo Phones Lenovo A7000

    Lenovo A7000

    Lenovo A7000 is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2900 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo A7000 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo A7000 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24856/heroimage/lenovo-a7000-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24856/images/Design/lenovo-a7000-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24856/images/Design/lenovo-a7000-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P24856/images/Design/lenovo-a7000-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    8 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2900 mAh
    Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    8 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    8 MP
    2900 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lenovo A7000 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 2900 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 16 Hours(3G) / Up to 39 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 16 Hours(3G) / Up to 39 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 288 Hours(3G) / Up to 264 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 288 Hours(3G) / Up to 264 Hours(2G)
    • 2900 mAh
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • F2.2
    • No
    • No
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 140 grams
    • 7.9 mm
    • 152.6 mm
    • Black, White
    • 76.2 mm
    Display
    • 267 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 71.55 %
    • IPS LCD
    • No
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    General
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • April 7, 2015 (Official)
    • Lenovo
    • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    • No
    • A7000
    • VIBE UI
    Multimedia
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • Head: 1.466 W/kg, Body: 1.114 W/kg
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek MT6752M
    • Mali-T760 MP2
    • Octa core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Yes
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Lenovo A7000 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lenovo A7000 in India?

    Lenovo A7000 price in India at 6,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6752M; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2900 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo A7000?

    How many colors are available in Lenovo A7000?

    How long does the Lenovo A7000 last?

    What is the Lenovo A7000 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lenovo A7000 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Lenovo A7000