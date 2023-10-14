Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 (82hs009fin) Laptop (core I3 11th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 82HS009FIN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 82HS009FIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 54,990 in India with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 82HS009FIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Ideapad Flex 5 82HS009FIN Laptop now with free delivery.