Lenovo Ideapad S340 (81vv00jgin) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad S340 81VV00JGIN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad S340 81VV00JGIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 51,490 in India with Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen) Processor , 11 Hrs Battery and RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹51,490 (speculated) Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm) Processor Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen) SSD Capacity 512 GB Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 1.36 Kg weight (Light-weight) Battery Life 11 Hrs See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lenovo Ideapad S340 81vv00jgin Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery life 11 Hrs

Power Supply 52.5 W AC Adapter W

Battery type Li-Ion

Battery Cell 3 Cell Display Details Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm)

Touchscreen No

Display Features Full HD IPS LED Backlit Anti-glare Display

Pixel Density 157 ppi

Display Type LED General Information Model S340 (81VV00JGIN)

Dimensions(WxDxH) 323.6 x 228 x 17.9 mm

Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic

Brand Lenovo

Weight 1.36 Kg weight (Light-weight)

Operating System Type 64-bit

Thickness 17.9 Millimeter thickness

Colour Black Memory RAM type DDR4

Memory Layout 2x4 Gigabyte

Memory Slots 2

RAM speed 2666 Mhz

Capacity 8 GB Multimedia Webcam Yes

Sound Technologies Dolby Audio Premium

Video Recording 720p HD

Speakers Built-in Speakers

Inbuilt Microphone Yes

Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No

Microphone Type Built-in Microphone Networking Bluetooth Version 4.2

Bluetooth Yes

Wi-Fi Version 5

Wireless LAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Others Warranty 1 Year

Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide Performance Processor Intel Core i5-1035G1 (10th Gen)

Clockspeed 1.0 Ghz

Graphic Processor Intel UHD Peripherals Keyboard Standard Notebook Keyboard

Fingerprint Scanner No

Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled Ports Usb Type C 1

Headphone Jack Yes

Microphone Jack Yes Storage SSD Capacity 512 GB

Not sure which

laptop to buy?