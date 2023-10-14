Lenovo Ideapad S540 14iwl (81nd00fain) Laptop (core I5 8th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad S540 14IWL 81ND00FAIN Laptop in India is Rs. 67,830. At Amazon, the Lenovo Ideapad S540 14IWL 81ND00FAIN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 56,990. It comes in the following colors: Mineral Grey. ...Read More Read Less
The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad S540 14IWL 81ND00FAIN Laptop in India is Rs. 67,830. At Amazon, the Lenovo Ideapad S540 14IWL 81ND00FAIN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 56,990. It comes in the following colors: Mineral Grey.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.