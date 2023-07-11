Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 (81w000nkin) Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 81W000NKIN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 81W000NKIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 41,990 in India with AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 3500U Processor and RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹41,990 (speculated) Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm) Processor AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 3500U SSD Capacity 512 GB Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Display Resolution 1366 x 768 Pixels Weight 1.6 Kg weight See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 81w000nkin Laptop Full Specifications Battery Power Supply 45 W AC Adapter W

Battery type Li-Po Display Details Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm)

Pixel Density 112 ppi

Display Features HD LED Backlit Anti-glare Display

Touchscreen No

Display Resolution 1366 x 768 Pixels

Display Type LED General Information Colour Silver

Brand Lenovo

Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic

Operating System Type 64-bit

Model Slim 3 (81W000NKIN)

Weight 1.6 Kg weight Memory Memory Layout 2x4 Gigabyte

RAM type DDR4

Memory Slots 2

Capacity 8 GB Multimedia Speakers Built-in Speakers

Video Recording 720p HD

Webcam Yes

Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No

Inbuilt Microphone Yes

Microphone Type Built-in Microphone Networking Bluetooth Version 5.0

Bluetooth Yes

Wi-Fi Version 5

Wireless LAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Others Warranty 1 Year

Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide Performance Processor AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 3500U

Graphic Processor AMD Radeon Vega 8

Clockspeed 3.4 Ghz Peripherals Fingerprint Scanner No

Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

Keyboard Standard Notebook Keyboard Ports USB 2.0 slots 1

Microphone Jack Yes

Headphone Jack Yes Storage SSD Capacity 512 GB

SSD Type M.2/Optane

Not sure which

laptop to buy?