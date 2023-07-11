Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i (81wb00pkin) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 81WB00PKIN Laptop Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 81WB00PKIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 51,990 in India with Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen) Processor and RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹51,990 (speculated) Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Processor Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen) Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 1.7 Kg weight See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 81wb00pkin Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery Cell 2 Cell

Power Supply 35 W AC Adapter W

Battery type Li-Ion Display Details Display Type LED

Touchscreen No

Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

Display Features Full HD TN Anti-glare 220 nits Display

Pixel Density 141 ppi General Information Brand Lenovo

Model (81WB00PKIN)

Weight 1.7 Kg weight

Colour Silver

Operating System Type 64-bit

Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Memory RAM speed 2666 Mhz

Memory Layout 2x4 Gigabyte

Memory Slots 2

Capacity 8 GB

RAM type DDR4 Multimedia Video Recording 720p HD

Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No

Inbuilt Microphone Yes

Microphone Type Built-in Microphone

Speakers Built-in Speakers

Webcam Yes

Sound Technologies Dolby Audio Networking Wireless LAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Wi-Fi Version 5

Other Networking Options Multi-Format SD media card reader

Bluetooth Yes

Bluetooth Version 5.0 Others Warranty 1 Year

Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide Performance Processor Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen)

Clockspeed 1.6 Ghz

Graphic Processor NVIDIA GeForce MX130

Graphics Memory 2 GB Peripherals Fingerprint Scanner No

Keyboard Standard Notebook Keyboard

Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled Ports SD Card Reader Yes

Microphone Jack Yes

Headphone Jack Yes

SD Card Reader Yes

Hdd Capacity 1 TB

HDD Speed(RPM) 5400 RPM

Hdd Type SATA

HDD Capacity 1 TB

Hdd Speed(rpm) 5400 RPM

