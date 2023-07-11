 Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i (81wb00pkin) Laptop (core I5 10th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 81WB00PKIN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 51,990 in India with Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen) Processor and RAM.
Expected Release Date: Information unavailable
LenovoIdeapadSlim3i(81WB00PKIN)Laptop(CoreI510thGen/8GB/1TB/Windows10/2GB)_Capacity_8GB
1/1 LenovoIdeapadSlim3i(81WB00PKIN)Laptop(CoreI510thGen/8GB/1TB/Windows10/2GB)_Capacity_8GB
Key Specs
₹51,990 (speculated)
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen)
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.7 Kg weight
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 81WB00PKIN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 81WB00PKIN Laptop in India is Rs. 51,990.  It comes in the following colors: Silver.

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i (81WB00PKIN) Laptop (Core I5 10th Gen/8 GB/1 TB/Windows 10/2 GB)

(1 TB HDD,8 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Upcoming
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 81wb00pkin Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 2 Cell
  • 35 W AC Adapter W
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • LED
  • No
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • Full HD TN Anti-glare 220 nits Display
  • 141 ppi
General Information
  • Lenovo
  • (81WB00PKIN)
  • 1.7 Kg weight
  • Silver
  • 64-bit
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
Memory
  • 2666 Mhz
  • 2x4 Gigabyte
  • 2
  • 8 GB
  • DDR4
Multimedia
  • 720p HD
  • No
  • Yes
  • Built-in Microphone
  • Built-in Speakers
  • Yes
  • Dolby Audio
Networking
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5
  • Multi-Format SD media card reader
  • Yes
  • 5.0
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • Intel Core i5-10210U (10th Gen)
  • 1.6 Ghz
  • NVIDIA GeForce MX130
  • 2 GB
Peripherals
  • No
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
  • 5400 RPM
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
  • 5400 RPM
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 81WB00PKIN Laptop News

Lenovo Legion Slim 7

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Review: Does what it promises

22 Aug 2022
    Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3i 81wb00pkin Laptop