 Lenovo K4 Note Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Lenovo Phones Lenovo K4 Note

    Lenovo K4 Note

    Lenovo K4 Note is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 11,998 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3300 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo K4 Note from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo K4 Note now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27249/heroimage/lenovo-k4-note-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27249/images/Design/lenovo-k4-note-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27249/images/Design/lenovo-k4-note-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27249/images/Design/lenovo-k4-note-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27249/images/Design/lenovo-k4-note-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹11,998
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    5 MP
    3300 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹11,998
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    13 MP
    3300 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lenovo K4 Note Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 3300 mAh
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • No
    • Up to 265 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 23 Hours(3G) / Up to 22 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 265 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 23 Hours(3G) / Up to 22 Hours(2G)
    • 3300 mAh
    Camera
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI), ISO-CELL
    • F2.2
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Fixed Focus
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    • No
    Design
    • 9.15 mm
    • 76.5 mm
    • 160 grams
    • 153.6 mm
    • Black, White
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 70.81 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 16:9
    • 401 ppi
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    General
    • January 19, 2016 (Official)
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • Lenovo
    • No
    • K4 Note
    • Yes
    • VIBE UI
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • Head: 0.844 W/kg, Body: 0.711 W/kg
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    Performance
    • 3 GB
    • MediaTek MT6753
    • 64 bit
    • DDR3
    • DDR3
    • Mali-T720 MP3
    • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Up to 9 GB
    • Yes
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Lenovo K4 Note FAQs

    What is the price of the Lenovo K4 Note in India?

    Lenovo K4 Note price in India at 9,189 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6753; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo K4 Note?

    How many colors are available in Lenovo K4 Note?

    How long does the Lenovo K4 Note last?

    What is the Lenovo K4 Note Battery Capacity?

    Is Lenovo K4 Note Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Lenovo K4 Note