 Lenovo A536 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Lenovo Phones Lenovo A536

    Lenovo A536

    Lenovo A536 is a Android v4.4.2 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 8,990 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo A536 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo A536 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22343/heroimage/lenovo-a536-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22343/images/Design/lenovo-a536-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22343/images/Design/lenovo-a536-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22343/images/Design/lenovo-a536-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22343/images/Design/lenovo-a536-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹8,990
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
    5 MP
    2 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹8,990
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    5 MP
    2000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lenovo A536 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2000 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 300 Hours(3G) / Up to 300 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 300 Hours(3G) / Up to 300 Hours(2G)
    • 2000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Up to 12 Hours(3G) / Up to 15.5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 12 Hours(3G) / Up to 15.5 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Fixed Focus
    • Single
    Design
    • 9.9 mm
    • 148 grams
    • 139.6 mm
    • 72 mm
    • Black, White
    Display
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 68.41 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • LCD
    • 196 ppi
    General
    • Lenovo
    • A536
    • Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
    • September 2, 2014 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 900 MHz
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6582M
    • 1 GB
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, ARM Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Lenovo A536 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lenovo A536 in India?

    Lenovo A536 price in India at 7,700 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo A536?

    How many colors are available in Lenovo A536?

    How long does the Lenovo A536 last?

    What is the Lenovo A536 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lenovo A536 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Lenovo A536