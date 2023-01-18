Lenovo K8 Note Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Lenovo K8 Note Lenovo K8 Note is a Android v7.1.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 13,999 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Deca Core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A72 + 1.85 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo K8 Note from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo K8 Note now with free delivery.