 Lenovo K9 Note Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lenovo K9 Note

    Lenovo K9 Note

    Lenovo K9 Note is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3760 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo K9 Note from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo K9 Note now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32169/heroimage/124983-v4-lenovo-k9-note-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32169/images/Design/124983-v4-lenovo-k9-note-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32169/images/Design/124983-v4-lenovo-k9-note-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32169/images/Design/124983-v4-lenovo-k9-note-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32169/images/Design/124983-v4-lenovo-k9-note-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    64 GB
    5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
    Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    16 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    3760 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock

    Lenovo K9 Note Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP + 2 MP
    • 5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 3760 mAh
    Battery
    • 3760 mAh
    • No
    • No
    • Yes, Fast
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Single
    • Fixed Focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • F2.0
    • F2.0
    • CMOS image sensor
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Yes, Soft light flash
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 76.7 mm
    • 176 grams
    • 158.3 mm
    • Jet Black, Sunburst Gold
    • 8.5 mm
    Display
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • Yes
    • 76.26 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 269 ppi
    • 5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 18:9
    General
    • K9 Note
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • May 13, 2019 (Official)
    • Lenovo
    • ZUI
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.2
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • LPDDR3
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR3
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 506
    • Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Lenovo K9 Note FAQs

    What is the price of the Lenovo K9 Note in India?

    Lenovo K9 Note price in India at 9,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3760 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo K9 Note?

    How many colors are available in Lenovo K9 Note?

    What is the Lenovo K9 Note Battery Capacity?

    Is Lenovo K9 Note Waterproof?

    View More

    Lenovo K9 Note