Lenovo K9 Note Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Lenovo K9 Note Lenovo K9 Note is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3760 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo K9 Note from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo K9 Note now with free delivery.