 Lenovo A6600 Plus Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lenovo A6600 Plus

    Lenovo A6600 Plus is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 8,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo A6600 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo A6600 Plus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29090/heroimage/lenovo-a6600-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29090/images/Design/lenovo-a6600-plus-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹8,499
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2300 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lenovo A6600 Plus Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 6 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • Up to 6 Hours(3G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • 2300 mAh
    • Up to 400 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 400 Hours(3G)
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • No
    • Single
    • No
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 71 mm
    • 8.8 mm
    • 142 grams
    • 141 mm
    • Matte White, Matte Black
    Display
    • 294 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • No
    • 68.68 %
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    General
    • A6600 Plus
    • No
    • VIBE UI
    • No
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • October 12, 2016 (Official)
    • Lenovo
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6735P
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Lenovo A6600 Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Lenovo A6600 Plus in India?

    Lenovo A6600 Plus price in India at 5,792 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735P; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo A6600 Plus?

    How many colors are available in Lenovo A6600 Plus?

    How long does the Lenovo A6600 Plus last?

    What is the Lenovo A6600 Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Lenovo A6600 Plus Waterproof?

    Lenovo A6600 Plus