Lenovo A6600 Plus Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Lenovo A6600 Plus Lenovo A6600 Plus is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 8,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo A6600 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo A6600 Plus now with free delivery.