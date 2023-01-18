 Lenovo Thinkpad Carbon X1 Carbon (20kh002wus) Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Laptop Finder Lenovo Laptop Lenovo ThinkPad Carbon X1 Carbon 20KH002WUS

    Lenovo ThinkPad Carbon X1 Carbon 20KH002WUS

    Lenovo ThinkPad Carbon X1 Carbon 20KH002WUS is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 113,985 in India with Intel Core i5-8350U (8th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo ThinkPad Carbon X1 Carbon 20KH002WUS from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo ThinkPad Carbon X1 Carbon 20KH002WUS now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P136579/heroimage/lenovo-x1-carbon-20kh002wus-136579-v1-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P136579/images/Design/lenovo-x1-carbon-20kh002wus-136579-v1-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P136579/images/Design/lenovo-x1-carbon-20kh002wus-136579-v1-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P136579/images/Design/lenovo-x1-carbon-20kh002wus-136579-v1-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P136579/images/Design/lenovo-x1-carbon-20kh002wus-136579-v1-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹113,985
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i5-8350U (8th Gen)
    256 GB
    8 GB LPDDR3 RAM
    Windows 10 Professional
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹113,985
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i5-8350U (8th Gen)
    256 GB
    8 GB LPDDR3 RAM
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 133,953 M.R.P. ₹208,111
    Buy Now

    Lenovo ThinkPad Carbon X1 Carbon (20KH002WUS) Price in India

    Lenovo ThinkPad Carbon X1 Carbon (20KH002WUS) price in India starts at Rs.113,985. The lowest price of Lenovo ThinkPad Carbon X1 Carbon (20KH002WUS) is Rs.133,953 on amazon.in which is available in Black colour.

    Lenovo ThinkPad Carbon X1 Carbon (20KH002WUS) price in India starts at Rs.113,985. The lowest price of Lenovo ThinkPad Carbon X1 Carbon (20KH002WUS) is Rs.133,953 on amazon.in which is available in Black colour.

    Lenovo Thinkpad Carbon X1 Carbon 20kh002wus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • 65 W AC Adapter W
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • Full HD LED IPS Anti Glare Display
    • No
    • LED
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    • 157 ppi
    General Information
    • Lenovo
    • x x  mm
    • X1 Carbon (20KH002WUS)
    • Black
    • Windows 10 Professional
    Memory
    • 2133 Mhz
    • LPDDR3
    • 1x8 Gigabyte
    • LPDDR3
    • 1
    • 8 GB
    Multimedia
    • No
    • Dual Speaker
    • Yes
    • 720p HD
    • Internal Microphone
    • Yes
    Networking
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • 4.1
    • Yes
    Others
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    • 1 Year
    • No
    Performance
    • Intel UHD 620
    • Intel Core i5-8350U (8th Gen)
    • 1.7 Ghz
    • 8 GB LPDDR3 RAM
    Peripherals
    • Yes
    • No
    • Touchpad with multi-touch gesture support
    • Standard Notebook Keyboard
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 2
    Storage
    • M.2/Optane
    • 256 GB
    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Laptops By Brand

    Laptops By Brand

    TRENDING LAPTOPS

    LATEST LAPTOPS

    UPCOMING LAPTOPS

    Top Laptops

    Latest Laptops

    Popular Laptops

    Upcoming Laptops
    Lenovo Thinkpad Carbon X1 Carbon 20kh002wus