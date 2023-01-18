Lenovo Thinkpad Carbon X1 Carbon (20kh002wus) Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo ThinkPad Carbon X1 Carbon 20KH002WUS Lenovo ThinkPad Carbon X1 Carbon 20KH002WUS is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 113,985 in India with Intel Core i5-8350U (8th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo ThinkPad Carbon X1 Carbon 20KH002WUS from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo ThinkPad Carbon X1 Carbon 20KH002WUS now with free delivery.