Lenovo Yoga 720 15ikb (80x7001tus) Laptop (core I7 7th Gen/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Yoga 720 15IKB 80X7001TUS Laptop

Lenovo Yoga 720 15IKB 80X7001TUS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 142,900 in India with Intel Core i7-7700HQ (7th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Yoga 720 15IKB 80X7001TUS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Yoga 720 15IKB 80X7001TUS Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹142,900
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i7-7700HQ (7th Gen)
256 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.0 Kg weight
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Lenovo Yoga 720 15IKB 80X7001TUS Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Yoga 720 15IKB 80X7001TUS Laptop in India is Rs. 142,900.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Lenovo Yoga 720-15IKB (80X7001TUS) Laptop (Core I7 7th Gen/8 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 10)

(256 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Lenovo Yoga 720 15ikb 80x7001tus Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 6 Cell
  • 72 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • 141 ppi
  • Yes
  • LED
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • Full HD LED Display
General Information
  • 720-15IKB (80X7001TUS)
  • 363.22 x 241.3 x 20.3 mm
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 2.0 Kg weight
  • Lenovo
  • 20.3 Millimeter thickness
  • Black
  • 64-bit
Memory
  • 2133 Mhz
  • 8 GB
  • 1
  • DDR4
  • 1 x 8 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • HD 720p
  • Yes
  • Dual Microphones
  • Yes
  • No
  • Stereo Speakers
Networking
  • 4.1
  • Yes
  • Multi-Format SD media card reader
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5
Others
  • 1 Year
  • No
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • Intel HM175 Express
  • Intel HD 630
  • Intel Core i7-7700HQ (7th Gen)
  • 2.8 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
  • Yes
  • Touchpad with Multi-touch Gesture support
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2
  • Yes
Storage
  • 256 GB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?
    Lenovo Yoga 720 15ikb 80x7001tus Laptop