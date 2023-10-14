Lenovo Thinkpad T14 (20w0s1hu00) Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/2 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad T14 (20W0S1HU00) Laptop (Core I7 11th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/2 GB)
(512 GB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
The starting price for the Lenovo Thinkpad T14 20W0S1HU00 Laptop in India is Rs. 147,990. It comes in the following colors: Black.
The starting price for the Lenovo Thinkpad T14 20W0S1HU00 Laptop in India is Rs. 147,990. It comes in the following colors: Black.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.