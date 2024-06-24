 Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga Gen 6 (20xy00beig) Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 August, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga Gen 6 20XY00BEIG Laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga Gen 6 20XY00BEIG Laptop is a Windows 11 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 225,990 in India with Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga Gen 6 20XY00BEIG Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga Gen 6 20XY00BEIG Laptop now with free delivery.
Storm Grey
1 TB

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga Gen 6 (20XY00BEIG) Laptop (Core I7 11th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11) Variants & Price

The price for the Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga Gen 6 20XY00BEIG Laptop in India is Rs. 225,990.  It comes in the following colors: Storm Grey. The status of Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga Gen 6 20XY00BEIG Laptop is Available. ...Read More

HP Spectre x360 14 eu0556TU 9T8K6PA Laptop
  • 32GB RAM | 1tb
  • Slate Blue Aluminum
₹167,990
Check Details
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga Gen 6 20xy00beig Laptop Hp Spectre X360 14 Eu0556tu 9t8k6pa Laptop

Apple MacBook Pro M1 Pro MK193HN A Ultrabook
  • 16GB RAM | 1tb
  • Space Grey
8% OFF
₹219,894 ₹239,900
Buy Now
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga Gen 6 20xy00beig Laptop Apple Macbook Pro M1 Pro Mk193hn A Ultrabook

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QM K4215TS Laptop
  • 16GB RAM | 1tb
  • Black
₹159,000
Check Details
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga Gen 6 20xy00beig Laptop Asus Rog Strix G17 G713qm K4215ts Laptop

Razer Blade 15 RZ09 0367CEC3 R3U1 Laptop
  • 32GB RAM | 1tb
  • Black
₹187,616
Check Details
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga Gen 6 20xy00beig Laptop Razer Blade 15 Rz09 0367cec3 R3u1 Laptop
Key Specs

Display Size

14 Inches

Operating System

Windows 11 Professional

SSD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

Intel Core i7-1165G7

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga Gen 6 (20xy00beig) Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11) Latest Update

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga Gen 6 20xy00beig Laptop Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
8
Storage
6
Performance
2
Battery
2
Display
-
Smart Feature

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Power Supply

    65 W

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Brightness

    400 nits

  • Touchscreen

    Yes

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1200 Pixels

  • Pixel Density

    162 ppi

  • Display Features

    WUXGA 400Nits Antiglare Touch Display

  • Brand

    Lenovo

  • Weight

    1.39 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • Model

    Yoga Gen 6 (20XY00BEIG)

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Professional

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    314 x 223 x 15 mm

  • Colour

    Storm Grey

  • Thickness

    15 Millimeter thickness (Slim)

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Memory Layout

    1*16 Gigabyte

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Expandable Memory

    16 GB

  • RAM speed

    4266 Mhz

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Microphone Type

    Built-In Microphones

  • Speakers

    Stereo Speakers

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Audio Solution

    Dolby Atmos

  • Video Recording

    720p

  • Sound Technologies

    HD Audio

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

  • Number Of Cores

    4

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen)

  • Clockspeed

    2.8 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel Iris Xe

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    2

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    1 TB

Which is better based on our algorithm?

Our compare tool lets you decide which device would be better for you. The tool is based on our in-house algorithm, which is constantly evolving.

Currently comparing:
HT TECH SCORE 4  /  10
6 2 2 8 -
Performance
Battery
Display
Storage
Smart Feature
HT TECH SCORE 8  /  10
8 10 8 8 4
Disclaimer: Above mentioned calculations are based on our internal algorithm

Laptops By Brand

    Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga Gen 6 20xy00beig Laptop
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender