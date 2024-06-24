Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga Gen 6 (20xy00beig) Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 August, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga Gen 6 20XY00BEIG Laptop is a Windows 11 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 225,990 in India with Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga Gen 6 20XY00BEIG Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga Gen 6 20XY00BEIG Laptop now with free delivery.

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga Gen 6 20XY00BEIG Laptop Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga Gen 6 20XY00BEIG Laptop is a Windows 11 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 225,990 in India with Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga Gen 6 20XY00BEIG Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga Gen 6 20XY00BEIG Laptop now with free delivery.

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga Gen 6 (20XY00BEIG) Laptop (Core I7 11th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11) Variants & Price

The price for the Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga Gen 6 20XY00BEIG Laptop in India is Rs. 225,990. It comes in the following colors: Storm Grey. The status of Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga Gen 6 20XY00BEIG Laptop is Available. ...Read More Read Less

Here are few alternate options to check