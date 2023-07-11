Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Carbon (20xws03t00) Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 20XWS03T00 Laptop Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 20XWS03T00 Laptop is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, speculated price is Rs 227,000 in India with Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹227,000 (speculated) Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm) Processor Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen) SSD Capacity 1 TB Operating System Windows 10 Professional Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 1.13 Kg weight (Light-weight) See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Carbon 20xws03t00 Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery Cell 4 Cell

Battery type Li-Ion Display Details Display Features Full HD LED IPS Display

Touchscreen No

Display Type LED

Display Size 14 Inches (35.56 cm)

Pixel Density 157 ppi

Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels General Information Thickness 15 Millimeter thickness (Slim)

Weight 1.13 Kg weight (Light-weight)

Dimensions(WxDxH) 315 x 222 x 15 mm

Colour Black

Operating System Type 64-bit

Operating System Windows 10 Professional

Brand Lenovo

Model (20XWS03T00) Memory RAM type DDR4

Memory Slots 1

Memory Layout 1x16 Gigabyte

Capacity 16 GB Multimedia Microphone Type Internal Microphone

Inbuilt Microphone Yes

Video Recording 720p HD

Speakers Stereo Speakers

Webcam Yes

Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No

Sound Technologies Dolby Atmos Networking Wi-Fi Version 6

Bluetooth Yes

Wireless LAN 802.11 b/g/n/ax

Bluetooth Version 5.2

Other Networking Options Multi-Format SD media card reader Others Warranty 1 Year

Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide Performance Graphic Processor Intel UHD 620

Processor Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen) Peripherals Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

Fingerprint Scanner No

Keyboard Standard Notebook Keyboard Ports Headphone Jack Yes

SD Card Reader Yes

Microphone Jack Yes

USB 3.0 slots 2 Storage SSD Capacity 1 TB

Not sure which

laptop to buy?