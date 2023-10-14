Lenovo Thinkpad P15v (21d8s00v00) Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/32 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo Thinkpad P15v 21D8S00V00 Laptop Lenovo Thinkpad P15v 21D8S00V00 Laptop is a Windows 11 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 185,990 in India with Intel Core i7-12800H (12th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Thinkpad P15v 21D8S00V00 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Thinkpad P15v 21D8S00V00 Laptop now with free delivery.