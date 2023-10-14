 Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (82yq001din) Laptop (core I7 13th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop
Lenovo Yoga Book 9i 82YQ001DIN Laptop

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i 82YQ001DIN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 224,990 in India with Intel Core i7-1355U (13th Gen) Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Yoga Book 9i 82YQ001DIN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Yoga Book 9i 82YQ001DIN Laptop now with free delivery.
Key Specs
₹224,990
13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
Intel Core i7-1355U (13th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 11 Home Basic
2880 x 1800 Pixels
1.3 Kg weight (Light-weight)
10 Hrs
Lenovo Yoga Book 9i 82YQ001DIN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i 82YQ001DIN Laptop in India is Rs. 224,990.  

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (82YQ001DIN) Laptop (Core I7 13th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11)

(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM LPDDR5X,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
amazon
Out of Stock

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i 82yq001din Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 4 Cell
  • 10 Hrs
  • 65 W
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • 255 ppi
  • 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED Anti-Fingerprint Dolby Vision Touch DisplayHDR True Black 500 100% DCI-P3 400 Nits
  • 400 nits
  • 2880 x 1800 Pixels
  • Yes
  • OLED
  • 13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
General Information
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 64-bit
  • 15.9 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
  • 9i (82YQ001DIN)
  • 1.3 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • 299.1 x 203.9 x 15.9 mm
  • Lenovo
Memory
  • 16 GB
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
  • LPDDR5X
  • 1
Multimedia
  • 5 MP
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
  • 720p
  • Yes
  • Built-In Microphones
Networking
  • 6
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 5.1
  • Yes
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card
Performance
  • Intel Core i7-1355U (13th Gen)
  • 4.8 Ghz
  • Intel Iris Xe
Peripherals
  • Non-, English
  • No
  • Yes
Ports
  • Yes
  • 4
  • No
  • Yes
Storage
  • M.2/Optane
  • 1 TB
