Lenovo V15 Itl G2 (82kb00jfih) Laptop (core I3 11th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo V15 ITL G2 82KB00JFIH Laptop Lenovo V15 ITL G2 82KB00JFIH Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 38,305 in India with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM.

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Lenovo V15 Itl G2 82kb00jfih Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery type Li-Ion

Battery Cell 2 Cell Display Details Pixel Density 141 ppi

Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

Display Type LED

Touchscreen No

Display Features Full HD Anti-glare Display General Information Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic

Weight 1.7 Kg weight

Colour Black

Dimensions(WxDxH) 359.2 x 235.8 x 19.9 mm

Brand Lenovo

Thickness 19.9 Millimeter thickness

Model V15 ITL G2 (82KB00JFIH)

Operating System Type 64-bit Memory Memory Layout 1x4 Gigabyte

Memory Slots 1

RAM type DDR4

Capacity 4 GB Multimedia Webcam Yes

Speakers Built-in Speakers

Microphone Type Built-in Microphone

Secondary Cam(rearfacing) No

Inbuilt Microphone Yes

Video Recording 720p HD Networking Bluetooth Yes

Wi-Fi Version 5

Wireless LAN 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth Version 5.0 Others Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

Warranty 1 Year Performance Processor Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)

Clockspeed 3.1 Ghz

Graphic Processor Intel UHD Peripherals Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

Keyboard Standard Notebook Keyboard

Fingerprint Scanner No Ports USB 2.0 slots 1

USB 3.0 slots 1

Headphone Jack Yes

Microphone Jack Yes Storage HDD Speed(RPM) 5400 RPM

HDD type SATA

Hdd Capacity 1 TB

Hdd Type SATA

HDD Capacity 1 TB

