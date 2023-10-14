Lenovo V310 (80t2004eih) Laptop (core I5 7th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/dos) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo V310 80T2004EIH Laptop Lenovo V310 80T2004EIH Laptop is a DOS laptop, available price is Rs 45,990 in India with Intel Core i5-7200U (7th Gen) Processor , 5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo V310 80T2004EIH Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo V310 80T2004EIH Laptop now with free delivery.