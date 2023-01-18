 Lenovo Vibe K5 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lenovo Vibe K5

    Lenovo Vibe K5 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2750 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,999
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2750 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Lenovo Vibe K5 Price in India

    Lenovo Vibe K5 price in India starts at Rs.6,999. The lowest price of Lenovo Vibe K5 is Rs.7,990 on amazon.in.

    Lenovo Vibe K5 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2750 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 13 MP
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 15.1 Hours(3G) / Up to 32 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 15.1 Hours(3G) / Up to 32 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 330 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 330 Hours(3G)
    • 2750 mAh
    Camera
    • 5 MP f/2.8, Primary Camera
    • CMOS image sensor
    • No
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.2
    • F2.8
    Design
    • 150 grams
    • Gold, Grey, Silver
    • 142 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 71 mm
    • 8.2 mm
    Display
    • 294 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 68.2 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • No
    General
    • No
    • June 22, 2016 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Lenovo
    • Vibe K5
    • No
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Yes, v4.1
    Performance
    • LPDDR3
    • 2 GB
    • LPDDR3
    • Adreno 405
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 415 MSM8929
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Lenovo Vibe K5 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lenovo Vibe K5 in India?

    Lenovo Vibe K5 price in India at 4,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 415 MSM8929; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2750 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo Vibe K5?

    How many colors are available in Lenovo Vibe K5?

    How long does the Lenovo Vibe K5 last?

    What is the Lenovo Vibe K5 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lenovo Vibe K5 Waterproof?

    Lenovo Vibe K5