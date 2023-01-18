 Lenovo Vibe B Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lenovo Vibe B

    Lenovo Vibe B is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 5,990 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Vibe B from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Vibe B now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹5,990
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    5 MP
    2 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lenovo Vibe B Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2000 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 2 MP
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Battery
    • 2000 mAh
    • Up to 175 Hours(4G)
    • Up to 11.3 Hours(4G)
    • Up to 175 Hours(4G)
    • Up to 11.3 Hours(4G)
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • No
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • No
    • Single
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • No
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    Design
    • 132.5 mm
    • 9.9 mm
    • 66 mm
    • Black, White
    • 144 grams
    Display
    • 65.91 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • TFT
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • 207 ppi
    General
    • No
    • March 10, 2017 (Official)
    • Vibe B
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Lenovo
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 21.1 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 64 bit
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6735M
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Lenovo Vibe B FAQs

    What is the price of the Lenovo Vibe B in India?

    Lenovo Vibe B price in India at 4,890 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo Vibe B?

    How many colors are available in Lenovo Vibe B?

    How long does the Lenovo Vibe B last?

    What is the Lenovo Vibe B Battery Capacity?

    Is Lenovo Vibe B Waterproof?

    View More

    Lenovo Vibe B