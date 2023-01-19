 Lenovo A1000 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lenovo A1000

    Lenovo A1000

    Lenovo A1000 is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 4,989 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo A1000 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo A1000 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lenovo A1000 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2000 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 0.3 MP
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 288 Hours(3G) / Up to 288 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 288 Hours(3G) / Up to 288 Hours(2G)
    • 2000 mAh
    • Up to 9 Hours(3G) / Up to 9 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 9 Hours(3G) / Up to 9 Hours(2G)
    • No
    Camera
    • No
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Fixed Focus
    • Single
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    • No
    Design
    • 64 mm
    • 132 grams
    • 124.5 mm
    • Black, White
    • 10.6 mm
    Display
    • 233 ppi
    • TFT
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 4.0 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • No
    • 57.15 %
    General
    • Lenovo
    • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    • A1000
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • October 29, 2015 (Official)
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • SIM1: Mini, SIM2: Mini
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Head: 0.662 W/kg, Body: 0.864 W/kg
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v2.1
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • Spreadtrum SC7731
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • No
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Lenovo A1000 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lenovo A1000 in India?

    Lenovo A1000 price in India at 3,549 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7731; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo A1000?

    How many colors are available in Lenovo A1000?

    How long does the Lenovo A1000 last?

    What is the Lenovo A1000 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lenovo A1000 Waterproof?

    View More

    Lenovo A1000