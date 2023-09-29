Lenovo Yoga 520 14ikbu (80c800lvin) Laptop (core I3 8th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। lenovo Laptop

Lenovo V15 ADA 82C700KDIH Laptop
Lenovo V15-ADA (82C700KDIH) Laptop (AMD Ryzen 5 3500U/ 8GB RAM/ 1TB HDD/Windows 10 Home/AMD Vega8 Graphics/ 15.6 FHD/ 3 Years Warranty) Iron Grey
The starting price for the Lenovo Yoga 520 14IKBU 80C800LVIN Laptop in India is Rs. 48,790. At Amazon, the Lenovo Yoga 520 14IKBU 80C800LVIN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 39,900. It comes in the following colors: Black.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.