 Lenovo Zuk Z1 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lenovo Zuk Z1

    Lenovo Zuk Z1 is a Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 13,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2.5 GHz, Krait 300 Processor, 4100 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Zuk Z1 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Zuk Z1 now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Lenovo Zuk Z1 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 38 Hours(3G)
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • 4100 mAh
    • Up to 526 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 526 Hours(3G)
    • Yes, Fast
    • Up to 38 Hours(3G)
    • No
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Fixed Focus
    • Single
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.2
    • 8 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • F2.2
    • No
    Design
    • Case: Aluminium
    • 175 grams
    • White, Space Grey
    • 8.9 mm
    • 155.7 mm
    • 77.3 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 69.13 %
    • 401 ppi
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • May 19, 2016 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • CyanogenMod
    • Yes
    • Lenovo ZUK Z1
    • Z1
    • Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
    • Lenovo
    Multimedia
    • No
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • LPDDR3
    • Adreno 330
    • 3 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 MSM8974AC
    • 32 bit
    • LPDDR3
    • Quad core, 2.5 GHz, Krait 300
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Front
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • No
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    Lenovo Zuk Z1 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lenovo Zuk Z1 in India?

    Lenovo Zuk Z1 price in India at 7,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 MSM8974AC; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4100 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo Zuk Z1?

    How many colors are available in Lenovo Zuk Z1?

    How long does the Lenovo Zuk Z1 last?

    What is the Lenovo Zuk Z1 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lenovo Zuk Z1 Waterproof?

    View More

    Lenovo Zuk Z1