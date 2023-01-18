 Lg Max Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    LG Max

    LG Max is a Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 9,990 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2540 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG Max from HT Tech. Buy LG Max now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26071/heroimage/lg-bello-ii-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26071/images/Design/lg-bello-ii-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26071/images/Design/lg-bello-ii-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹9,990
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2540 mAh
    Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lg Max Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 8 MP
    • 2540 mAh
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • 2540 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    Design
    • 155 grams
    • Gold, White, Titan
    • 140.8 mm
    • 71.6 mm
    • 9.6 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 196 ppi
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • TFT
    • 68.21 %
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    General
    • Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
    • LG UI
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Bello II
    • LG
    • August 22, 2015 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21.1 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6582
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Lg Max FAQs

    What is the price of the Lg Max in India?

    Lg Max price in India at 5,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2540 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lg Max?

    How many colors are available in Lg Max?

    What is the Lg Max Battery Capacity?

    Is Lg Max Waterproof?

    Lg Max