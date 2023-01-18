Lg Max Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

LG Max LG Max is a Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 9,990 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2540 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG Max from HT Tech. Buy LG Max now with free delivery.