 Micromax Canvas Beat A114r Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Canvas Beat A114R

    Micromax Canvas Beat A114R

    Micromax Canvas Beat A114R is a Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 9,800 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1900 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Beat A114R from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Beat A114R now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,800
    4 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    2 MP
    1900 mAh
    Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Micromax Canvas Beat A114R Price in India

    Micromax Canvas Beat A114R price in India starts at Rs.9,800. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas Beat A114R is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in.

    Micromax Canvas Beat A114r Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 150 Hours(2G)
    • 1900 mAh
    • Up to 5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 150 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Yes
    • 1280x720 fps
    • Digital Zoom
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    Design
    • 147 grams
    • Black, White
    • 145 mm
    • 9.7 mm
    • 73 mm
    Display
    • 540 x 960 pixels
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 220 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 64.96 %
    General
    • Canvas Beat A114R
    • February 23, 2014 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Micromax
    • Android v4.2.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Recording option
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Broadcom BCM23550
    • Broadcom VideoCore IV
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Accelerometer
    • Hike, Spuul, Opera, M! Live, Classmates, IVI Music, etc.
    Storage
    • 4 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Micromax Canvas Beat A114r FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Canvas Beat A114R in India?

    Micromax Canvas Beat A114R price in India at 9,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Broadcom BCM23550; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1900 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Canvas Beat A114R?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Canvas Beat A114R?

    How long does the Micromax Canvas Beat A114R last?

    What is the Micromax Canvas Beat A114R Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Canvas Beat A114R Waterproof?

    Micromax Canvas Beat A114r