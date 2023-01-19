Micromax Canvas 4 Plus A315 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Micromax Canvas 4 Plus A315 Micromax Canvas 4 Plus A315 is a Android v4.4.2 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 12,399 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas 4 Plus A315 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas 4 Plus A315 now with free delivery.