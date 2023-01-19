 Micromax Canvas 4 Plus A315 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Micromax Phones Micromax Canvas 4 Plus A315

    Micromax Canvas 4 Plus A315

    Micromax Canvas 4 Plus A315 is a Android v4.4.2 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 12,399 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas 4 Plus A315 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas 4 Plus A315 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22799/heroimage/micromax-canvas-4-plus-a315-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22799/images/Design/micromax-canvas-4-plus-a315-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22799/images/Design/micromax-canvas-4-plus-a315-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22799/images/Design/micromax-canvas-4-plus-a315-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22799/images/Design/micromax-canvas-4-plus-a315-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹12,399
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹12,399
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    13 MP
    2000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 11,999 M.R.P. ₹20,999
    Buy Now

    Micromax Canvas 4 Plus A315 Price in India

    Micromax Canvas 4 Plus A315 price in India starts at Rs.12,399. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas 4 Plus A315 is Rs.11,090 on amazon.in.

    Micromax Canvas 4 Plus A315 price in India starts at Rs.12,399. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas 4 Plus A315 is Rs.11,090 on amazon.in.

    Micromax Canvas 4 Plus A315 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 13 MP
    • 2000 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 205 Hours(2G)
    • 2000 mAh
    • Up to 205 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Fixed Focus
    • Single
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • Black, White, Gold
    Display
    • 294 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • AMOLED
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    General
    • Micromax
    • September 27, 2014 (Official)
    • Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Canvas 4 Plus A315
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Mali-450 MP4
    • 1 GB
    • Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7
    • MediaTek MT6592
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes
    • Up to 10.9 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Micromax Canvas 4 Plus A315 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Canvas 4 Plus A315 in India?

    Micromax Canvas 4 Plus A315 price in India at 7,998 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6592; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Canvas 4 Plus A315?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Canvas 4 Plus A315?

    How long does the Micromax Canvas 4 Plus A315 last?

    What is the Micromax Canvas 4 Plus A315 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Canvas 4 Plus A315 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Micromax Canvas 4 Plus A315