 Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E455 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Micromax Phones Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E455

    Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E455

    Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E455 is a Android v5.0.2 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 2500 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E455 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E455 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26296/heroimage/micromax-canvas-nitro-3-e455-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26296/images/Design/micromax-canvas-nitro-3-e455-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26296/images/Design/micromax-canvas-nitro-3-e455-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26296/images/Design/micromax-canvas-nitro-3-e455-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26296/images/Design/micromax-canvas-nitro-3-e455-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹10,999
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Octa core (1.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2500 mAh
    Android v5.0.2 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹10,999
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    13 MP
    2500 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 12,249
    Buy Now

    Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E455 Price in India

    Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E455 price in India starts at Rs.10,999. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E455 is Rs.12,249 on amazon.in.

    Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E455 price in India starts at Rs.10,999. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E455 is Rs.12,249 on amazon.in.

    Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E455 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 5 MP
    • 2500 mAh
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 273 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 273 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    • 2500 mAh
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI), CMOS image sensor
    • Fixed Focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Single
    Design
    • Black
    • 135 grams
    • 140.5 mm
    • 69.7 mm
    • 9.3 mm
    Display
    • 70.21 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 294 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Android v5.0.2 (Lollipop)
    • Canvas Nitro 3 E455
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Micromax
    • August 22, 2015 (Official)
    • Micromax Canvas Nitro 4G
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Head: 0.45 W/kg, Body: 0.48 W/kg
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 11.2 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 415 MSM8929
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 405
    • 2 GB
    • Octa core (1.4 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E455 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E455 in India?

    Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E455 price in India at 10,190 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 415 MSM8929; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E455?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E455?

    How long does the Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E455 last?

    What is the Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E455 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E455 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Micromax Canvas Nitro 3 E455