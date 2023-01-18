 Micromax In Note 2 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax IN Note 2

    Micromax IN Note 2

    Micromax IN Note 2 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 12,490 in India with 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax IN Note 2 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax IN Note 2 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹12,490
    64 GB
    6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    Micromax IN Note 2 Price in India

    Micromax IN Note 2 price in India starts at Rs.12,490. The lowest price of Micromax IN Note 2 is Rs.10,999 on amazon.in.

    Micromax In Note 2 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes, Fast, 30W: 50 % in 25 minutes
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Fixed Focus
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Yes
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • F1.79
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 8.3 mm
    • 159.9 mm
    • 74.3 mm
    • Black, Oak
    • 205 grams
    Display
    • AMOLED
    • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 409 ppi
    • 84.02 %
    • 20:9
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 550 nits
    General
    • January 30, 2022 (Official)
    • IN Note 2
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Micromax
    • Android v11
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • No
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Head: 1.008 W/kg, Body: 0.765 W/kg
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    Performance
    • 4 GB
    • Mali-G76 MC4
    • 64 bit
    • 27.0 s
    • MediaTek Helio G95
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 12 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+5+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.1
    • Up to 50.6 GB
    • 64 GB
    Micromax In Note 2