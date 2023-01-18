 Micromax Canvas Hd Plus A190 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Canvas HD Plus A190

    Micromax Canvas HD Plus A190

    Micromax Canvas HD Plus A190 is a Android v4.4.2 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 11,990 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Hexa Core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas HD Plus A190 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas HD Plus A190 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21672/heroimage/micromax-a190-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21672/images/Design/micromax-a190-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21672/images/Design/micromax-a190-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21672/images/Design/micromax-a190-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹11,990
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Hexa Core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
    amazon
    ₹ 11,090 M.R.P. ₹13,500
    Buy Now

    Micromax Canvas HD Plus A190 Price in India

    Micromax Canvas HD Plus A190 price in India starts at Rs.11,990. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas HD Plus A190 is Rs.11,090 on amazon.in.

    Micromax Canvas Hd Plus A190 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 2000 mAh
    • 2 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 250 Hours(2G)
    • 2000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    • Fixed Focus
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 8.8 mm
    • 147.9 mm
    • 73 mm
    • 138 grams
    • Black, White
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 63.69 %
    • 294 ppi
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • A190
    • July 13, 2014 (Official)
    • Micromax
    • Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v3.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • No
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6591
    • Hexa Core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-450
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Up to 4.76 GB
    • Yes
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Micromax Canvas Hd Plus A190 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Canvas Hd Plus A190 in India?

    Micromax Canvas Hd Plus A190 price in India at 9,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6591; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Canvas Hd Plus A190?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Canvas Hd Plus A190?

    How long does the Micromax Canvas Hd Plus A190 last?

    What is the Micromax Canvas Hd Plus A190 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Canvas Hd Plus A190 Waterproof?

    Micromax Canvas Hd Plus A190