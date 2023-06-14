Infinix Note 30 5G priced at a starting Rs. 13,999 on launch

Infinix Note 30 5G has been launched today. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart starting from June 14. The phone touts an array of features, including a high-resolution camera, an immersive entertainment experience, generous storage capacity, rapid charging capabilities, and a premium design.

Infinix Note 30 5G supports a total of 14 5G bands and is priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 14,999 for 8+128 GB and 16 GB+256 GB memory variants respectively.

“With Note 30 5G, we aim to fill the gaps in the industry driven by the lack of differentiated offerings in a 15K-20K segment. We are set to redefine the tech landscape through revolutionary features such as bypass and AI smart charging mechanism that will definitely solve the low-battery anxiety in people's everyday routines especially the gamers,” said Anish Kapoor, CEO of Infinix India.

The Not 30 operated on the latest AndroidTM 13 operating system, and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset based on 6nm fabrication technology with an Intelligent resource management engine for better performance.

The device is equipped with the 256GB storage for high-quality photos, videos, music, and documents with up to 16GB RAM in the segment. The smartphone encompasses several category-first aspects, including having the industry's first Super Signal Technology.

Users can ensure minimal power consumption when using Infinix's Clever 5G 2.0 mode.

The PC 2.0 feature in the device enables high-speed, mobile internet connection to your computer and laptop. The Note 30 5G is also NFC enabled and has enhanced security for faster payment transactions.

Infinix touts an immersive multimedia entertainment experience through the phone's Dual Speakers featuring JBL Surround Sound. With an IPS LTPS big 6.78-inch Full High Definition + 120Hz eye care AMOLED display with TUV Rheinland Eye Care Certification, users can effectively edit, view, and utilise productivity apps like email, documents, presentations, and calendars, ensuring less strain on their eyes.

The 5G smartphone also has a Dual Nano SIM slot supporting both personal and professional work and a Micro SD card slot for additional storage.

The Note 30 5G promises zero charging anxiety. The Multimode 45W All-Scenarios Type-C Charging with a 5000mAh battery can fast charge almost 99% of smartphones and tablets, supporting up to 45W super wired fast charging and 20 minutes to 55%.

Notably, the Note 30 5G is the only device that guarantees Water Drop Detection, which is a safety measure to protect your phone from moisture, damage, and corrosion.

The smartphone packs a 108MP Triple Camera and to take better selfies it has a 16 MP front camera featuring a Rear flash+ Front Dual Flashlight.