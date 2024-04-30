 Upcoming iPad Pro may get ‘best-in-class’ OLED displays, suggests leak - all the details | Mobile News

Upcoming iPad Pro may get ‘best-in-class’ OLED displays, suggests leak - all the details

Apple may announce the best OLED panels for the new generation of iPad Pro models. Check out what’s coming at the Apple Let Loose event on May 7.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 30 2024, 15:52 IST
Icon
iPad Pro to get the biggest revamp ever in 2024, says Mark Gurman; iPad Air, MacBook Air also coming
image caption
1/4 iPad Pro - In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that Apple is planning to introduce new iPads in March 2024, and one of the highlights will be the new iPad Pro. It will get the “biggest revamp ever”, he said. It could get an OLED display, an updated design, and an M3 chip. (Unsplash)
iPad Pro
2/4 iPad Air - Gurman also hinted at two new iPad Air on the way. The iPad Air could benefit from the M2 processor and is likely to come out in two sizes - 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch. However, it’ll still be slightly smaller than the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro. (Unsplash)
iPad Pro
3/4 MacBook Air - The MacBook Air is yet another device that could get a refresh. As per Gurman, it will now feature the new M3 chip under the hood that Apple debuted at the Scary Fast event in October. Two new MacBooks will reportedly come in two sizes - 13-inch and 15-inch. Gurman says that the 13-inch MacBook Air is already in production overseas, alongside the upcoming iPad Pro. (Unsplash)
image caption
4/4 Magic Keyboard - Alongside the iPad, Apple is also looking to revamp the Magic Keyboard, which is one of its biggest accessories. It will reportedly feature a larger trackpad that will give the iPad more of a laptop feel. (Unsplash)
iPad Pro
icon View all Images
Apple will be launching the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models on May 7, check details. (Unsplash)

Apple will launch its new iPad Air and iPad Pro models on May 7, 2024, at the launch event which is taglined as “Let Loose.” Tipsters and experts speculate that this year, the iPads may feature several upgrades and new features to cater to user requirements. Along with iPads, we may also see the new generation of Apple pencils and magic keyboards. A new report has surfaced online which claims that the iPad Pro model will feature the best OLED panels available in the market.

Upcoming iPad Pro may get ‘best-in-class' OLED displays

According to the Display Supply Chain Consultant report, the upcoming Apple iPad Pro model is expected to feature the best OLED tablet panels available in the market. It was highlighted that the 12.9-inch and 11.1-inch sizes may be equipped with an LTPO OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate which may improve the overall user experience. Additionally, the displays will likely be thinner and light-weight in comparison to the predecessor. The report said that the iPad Pros will have “ultra-thin and light displays with high brightness, extended battery life and long lifetime.”

Apart from the display upgrades, Apple analyst Mark Gurman reported that the upcoming iPad Pro models are expected to be equipped with the AI-powered M4 chip. It can also be said that we may get a glimpse of what Apple is planning for its AI features for iPads as well as the new generation of iPhone launching later this year. This move could bring Apple's “first truly AI-powered device.”

The iPad may also come with the new generation of Apple Pencil and the new Magic Keyboard. Additionally, alongside the iPad Pro, Apple may also announce the new generation of iPad Air models. With upgraded specifications and features, we may also see a price increase. More about the Apple iPads will be revealed on May 7, 2024, at the Apple Let Loose event. Currently, the information is based on leaks and speculation, therefore, we must wait for the official announcement.

First Published Date: 30 Apr, 15:51 IST
