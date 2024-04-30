Upcoming iPad Pro may get ‘best-in-class’ OLED displays, suggests leak - all the details

Apple will launch its new iPad Air and iPad Pro models on May 7, 2024, at the launch event which is taglined as “Let Loose.” Tipsters and experts speculate that this year, the iPads may feature several upgrades and new features to cater to user requirements. Along with iPads, we may also see the new generation of Apple pencils and magic keyboards. A new report has surfaced online which claims that the iPad Pro model will feature the best OLED panels available in the market.

Upcoming iPad Pro may get ‘best-in-class' OLED displays

According to the Display Supply Chain Consultant report, the upcoming Apple iPad Pro model is expected to feature the best OLED tablet panels available in the market. It was highlighted that the 12.9-inch and 11.1-inch sizes may be equipped with an LTPO OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate which may improve the overall user experience. Additionally, the displays will likely be thinner and light-weight in comparison to the predecessor. The report said that the iPad Pros will have “ultra-thin and light displays with high brightness, extended battery life and long lifetime.”

Apart from the display upgrades, Apple analyst Mark Gurman reported that the upcoming iPad Pro models are expected to be equipped with the AI-powered M4 chip. It can also be said that we may get a glimpse of what Apple is planning for its AI features for iPads as well as the new generation of iPhone launching later this year. This move could bring Apple's “first truly AI-powered device.”

The iPad may also come with the new generation of Apple Pencil and the new Magic Keyboard. Additionally, alongside the iPad Pro, Apple may also announce the new generation of iPad Air models. With upgraded specifications and features, we may also see a price increase. More about the Apple iPads will be revealed on May 7, 2024, at the Apple Let Loose event. Currently, the information is based on leaks and speculation, therefore, we must wait for the official announcement.

