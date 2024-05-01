 Google Pixel 8a price leaked: Will it cost more than Pixel 7a in India? All details | Mobile News

Google Pixel 8a price leaked: Will it cost more than Pixel 7a in India? All details

Google Pixel 8a price leaked. As per reports, Pixel 8a maintains pricing parity with the Pixel 7a in the United States, while offering significant upgrades.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
| Updated on: May 01 2024, 09:58 IST
Google Pixel 8a price details hints that Indian buyers may have to pay similar to the launch price of Pixel 7a. (Google)

Google's upcoming A series smartphone, the Pixel 8a, has been a subject of anticipation, with leaks providing insights into its design and features. Now, the pricing details have emerged, shedding light on what consumers can expect.

Comparable Pricing in the United States

Contrary to previous speculations, the Pixel 8a is set to maintain the pricing strategy of its predecessor, the Pixel 7a, in the United States. The smartphone will be available at USD 499 for the variant with 128GB storage and USD 559 for the variant with 256GB of storage, offering consumers a similar cost structure.

Pixel 8a vs Pixel 7a- What's the upgrade

Despite maintaining the price point, the Pixel 8a promises significant upgrades over the Pixel 7a. Notable enhancements include a 120Hz OLED display with a punch-hole cutout and the incorporation of the Google Tensor G3 SoC, the same chipset powering the flagship Pixel 8 series. Additionally, the Pixel 8a boasts a larger battery capacity, increasing from 4,385 mAh on the Pixel 7a to 4,500 mAh.

Pixel 8a price in India

While the pricing for the Pixel 8a in the Indian market is yet to be officially disclosed, speculations are based on the pricing pattern observed with the Pixel 7a. Considering the global pricing of the Pixel 7a and its Indian listing, it is anticipated that Google may introduce the Pixel 8a at a slightly higher price point in India. With the current conversion rates, the estimated listing price could be around Rs. 44,999, offering a comparable pricing structure to its global variant.

The unveiling of the Pixel 8a's pricing provides consumers with insights into what to expect from Google's latest A series smartphone. While maintaining a comparable pricing strategy to its predecessor in the United States, the Pixel 8a offers significant upgrades, making it a compelling option for consumers. Anticipation remains high for the official announcement of the Indian pricing, which is expected to align closely with global pricing trends.

First Published Date: 01 May, 09:58 IST
