16% off! iPhone 13 price slashed from Rs. 69900 to Rs. 58499

It is raining smartphone deals right now and even though sales such as Amazon Prime Day have concluded, you can still grab smartphones with huge discounts. So, if you missed the opportunity to purchase a new device on July 15 and 16, there's an amazing offer on the iPhone 13 live on Flipkart. But why should you go for it instead of iPhone 14? For starters, iPhone 13 is powered by the same A15 Bionic SoC as the iPhone 14, meaning that you will get a similar performance out of the device. It features the same dual-camera system and is nearly identical in terms of design. Therefore, instead of purchasing the iPhone 14, you can go for the less expensive iPhone 13.

Flipkart has announced a great offer on the smartphone and its price has taken a huge dive with discounts, exchange offers, and bank benefits. Check the details of this offer.

iPhone 13: Discount

The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 13 is originally priced at Rs. 69900 on Flipkart. However, the e-commerce giant has announced several offers on the smartphone and you can grab it for a very low price right now. The iPhone 13 is available for just Rs. 58499 on Flipkart after the initial discount. Therefore, you can take advantage of a massive 16 percent price cut on the device which amounts to Rs. 11401.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Apart from this, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 with the help of exchange and bank offers to make this deal even sweeter.

iPhone 13: Other offers

Flipkart is also offering a huge exchange bonus on the iPhone 13. You can get up to a staggering Rs. 35600 off on the price of the iPhone 13 if you trade in your old smartphone. However, do note that the exchange bonus depends on the model and the condition of the old smartphone. You can also grab similar offers on other variants of the iPhone 13 as well.

Lastly, Flipkart customers can get a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 1000 on Axis Bank and Citi Bank Credit Card and EMI transactions, as well as a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.