16% off! iPhone 13 price slashed from Rs. 69900 to Rs. 58499

Grab the iPhone 13 at a highly discounted price even after the sales have ended! Check all the offers live on the smartphone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 18 2023, 18:05 IST
iPhone 16: Price, specs and features – everything we know so far
iPhone
1/6 These leaks are suggesting that some noteworthy upgrades are coming. To form a better picture in your mind, here is everything that we know so far about iPhone 16 - price, specs to features. (HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 These leaks are suggesting that some noteworthy upgrades are coming. To form a better picture in your mind, here is everything that we know so far about iPhone 16 - price, specs to features. (HT Tech)
iPhone
3/6 Camera improvements: This year, only iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to feature a Periscope camera lens. The iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max may get periscope telephoto lenses in 2024, a MacRumors report suggested. Not just that, it says that the standard iPhone 16 may get a vertical camera layout just like the iPhone 12.  (HT Tech)
Apple iPhone
4/6 Wi-Fi 7: According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 16 models might incorporate the latest WiFi 7 technology, which is anticipated to deliver speeds of at least 30 gigabits per second, with the potential to reach up to 40 gigabits per second. (HT Tech)
iPhone 16
5/6 iPhone 16 Ultra: Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that there might be a new top-of-the-line model - iPhone 16 Ultra with additional improvements, a portless design, and more. However, it is still unclear whether Apple will replace the Pro Max with a new Ultra or will it be a fifth addition to the series. (Unsplash)
image caption
6/6 Features that have slim chances: Under Display Face ID and solid-state buttons have been part of several rumours and leaks. However, the chances of the arrival of these two crucial upgrades on the iPhone 16 series are low. (HT Tech)
iPhone 13
View all Images
iPhone 13 can be purchased at a reduced cost on Flipkart. Know how. (Unsplash)

It is raining smartphone deals right now and even though sales such as Amazon Prime Day have concluded, you can still grab smartphones with huge discounts. So, if you missed the opportunity to purchase a new device on July 15 and 16, there's an amazing offer on the iPhone 13 live on Flipkart. But why should you go for it instead of iPhone 14? For starters, iPhone 13 is powered by the same A15 Bionic SoC as the iPhone 14, meaning that you will get a similar performance out of the device. It features the same dual-camera system and is nearly identical in terms of design. Therefore, instead of purchasing the iPhone 14, you can go for the less expensive iPhone 13.

Flipkart has announced a great offer on the smartphone and its price has taken a huge dive with discounts, exchange offers, and bank benefits. Check the details of this offer.

iPhone 13: Discount

The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 13 is originally priced at Rs. 69900 on Flipkart. However, the e-commerce giant has announced several offers on the smartphone and you can grab it for a very low price right now. The iPhone 13 is available for just Rs. 58499 on Flipkart after the initial discount. Therefore, you can take advantage of a massive 16 percent price cut on the device which amounts to Rs. 11401.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Apart from this, you can further reduce the price of the iPhone 13 with the help of exchange and bank offers to make this deal even sweeter.

iPhone 13: Other offers

Flipkart is also offering a huge exchange bonus on the iPhone 13. You can get up to a staggering Rs. 35600 off on the price of the iPhone 13 if you trade in your old smartphone. However, do note that the exchange bonus depends on the model and the condition of the old smartphone. You can also grab similar offers on other variants of the iPhone 13 as well.

Lastly, Flipkart customers can get a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 1000 on Axis Bank and Citi Bank Credit Card and EMI transactions, as well as a 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card transactions.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Jul, 17:06 IST
Home Mobile News 16% off! iPhone 13 price slashed from Rs. 69900 to Rs. 58499
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Space Invaders: World Defense
Take down aliens in AR! Google’s Space Invaders World Defense out on Android, iOS
The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets