After Samsung Galaxy S23 launch, check offers on Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung on Wednesday launched the Galaxy S23 series consisting of Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Samsung has kept the launch price of these devices the same as the Galaxy S22 series. The Galaxy S23 comes with a price tag of $799 in the US, the Galaxy S23 Plus costs $999, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra is priced at $1199. The company has not yet revealed the price of these devices in India, however, it is also expected to be the same as the Galaxy S22 series. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is available on Amazon with amazing discount and price cut offers. Here are the details you need to know.

Samsung Galaxy S22 discount and offers on Amazon

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy S22 is available on Amazon at a discount of 33 percent for Rs. 57998 against its market price of Rs. 85999. If you want further reduction in the cost of the phone, you can opt for the exchange offer. On exchange you can get up to Rs. 18050 off on the device. All you need to have is an old smartphone in good working condition to exchange. The only bank offer being provided on the phone by Amazon is a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions, on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus discount and offers on Amazon

The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy S22 Plus is available at a discount of 36 percent for Rs. 64999, against Rs. 101999, according to Amazon. On exchange, you will be further able to reduce the cost of the phone by up to Rs. 18050. While, the only bank offer available on the device is a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions, on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra discount and offers on Amazon

The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the phone is available at a discount of 19 percent. This means that the phone can be availed for Rs. 106999 against Rs. 131999, according to Amazon. If you exchange your old smartphone by opting for exchange, you can get up to Rs. 18050 further off on the phone. The bank offer includes a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.