Alert! WhatsApp backup free Google Drive storage to STOP soon on Android smartphones!

WhatsApp is kicking off 2024 with a change, and it could majorly affect Android users. Developers at Meta have embarked on a mission to a multitude of new features on WhatsApp lately. The platform recently launched a Discord-like voice chat feature, in addition to the ability to send photos and videos in HD resolution. Now, WhatsApp is set to ring in a major change, but probably for the worse. Back in November, Meta Platforms announced that it would soon stop the scheme that allows WhatsApp backup free Google Drive storage. WhatsApp has been offering free Google Drive storage for WhatsApp backups on Android smartphones all this while, but the freebie looks to have run its course. And this doesn't spell good news, especially for those with chunky WhatsApp backups. Know all about it.

WhatsApp backup free Google Drive storage - end of the road

In a blog post in November, WhatsApp announced, “As an important heads up, WhatsApp backups on Android will soon start counting toward your Google Account cloud storage limit, similar to how WhatsApp backups are handled on other mobile platforms.” It said that the change would start reflecting for WhatsApp beta users in December, with a wider rollout in early next year. The time has finally come to kiss your free Google Drive storage goodbye!

The company will start notifying users of this change via a banner that can be seen by going into WhatsApp, then Chats, and then Chat Backups. According to reports, a particular version of WhatsApp already has already started showing, “Backups will start using your Google storage in the next few months.”

Therefore, WhatsApp backups will now take up a part of the 15GB storage space that Google offers with its free account. If you wish to get more storage space, you'll have to subscribe to Google One. It is important to note that this change only affects Android users as WhatsApp did not have any free storage space on iOS devices.

