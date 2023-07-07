Amazing deal on Amazon! Get iPhone 14 Pro with discount for Rs. 1,45,990

Have you been eyeing an iPhone 14 Pro and waiting for the price to drop? If yes, then it is the right time to buy it. Amazon is offering a straight 9% discount on the iPhone 14 Pro 512 GB variant. Along with this, Amazon is also offering exchange and bank offers on it, which will reduce its price further. Read all the details here.

iPhone 14 Pro Features:

This device is powered by the A16 Bionic chip.It offers 15.49 cm (6.1 inch) Super Retina XDR display. It has amazing capture details with a 48 MP main camera. The iPhone 14 Pro features a 12MP TrueDepth front camera, delivering exceptional quality for selfies and FaceTime.The latest design incorporates enhancements to facilitate better selfies and FaceTime video calls by allowing more light to enter the camera. Additionally, it introduces autofocus functionality for the first time, resulting in improved image quality. Notably, the camera's performance in low-light conditions has been enhanced by 2x. In terms of design, it maintains the sleek aesthetic of its predecessors, the iPhone 12 and 13 series. With the inclusion of Ceramic Shields and enhanced IP68 ingress protection, the device remains durable and resilient. The battery and charging capabilities have remained consistent without any notable changes.With Dynamic Island, iPhone 14 Pro feels a whole lot different from the earlier versions.

iPhone 14 Pro (512 GB) Price drop!

Amazon is offering a 9 percent discount on the iPhone 14 Pro, bringing its price down to Rs. 1,45,990. Its original price is Rs.1,59,000. You can further reduce the price of this premium phone by opting for exchange offers and bank offers.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Bank and Exchange offers:

You can get a Flat Rs. 3000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card transaction. Minimum purchase value of up to Rs. 95940. Amazon is also providing exchange offers on mobile phones. If you have an old smartphone in a good working condition, you can exchange it to get further up to Rs. 30,100 off on the phone. Do not forget to check if the offer is available in your area. You can check it by using the pin code of your area.