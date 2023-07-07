Amazing deal on Amazon! Get iPhone 14 Pro with discount for Rs. 1,45,990

Amazon is providing 9% discount on 512GB variant of iPhone 14 Pro.

5 reasons why you should wait for iPhone 15, rather than opt for iPhone 14
1/6 Big camera upgrade: The standard iPhone 15 is expected to get a new 48MP primary camera that was introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max last year. This will be a big upgrade considering that standard iPhones always had to be content with with 12MP cameras.  (HT Tech)
2/6 Chipset: iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus come with a an year-old A15 Bionic chipset, while the new A16 Bionic chipset was an exclusive on iPhone 14 Pro models. iPhone 15 is expected to get an A16 Bionic chipset. (HT Tech)
3/6 Dynamic Island: Apple analyst Mark Gurman claimed that this year, all iPhone 15 models will feature Dynamic Island. This means that the iPhone 15 will completely ditch the notch display from the flagship iPhone series.  (Pixabay)
4/6 USB-C port: All four iPhone 15 models, including the standard iPhone 15 are tipped to feature a USB-C port while replacing the years-old Lightning port.  (Unsplash)
5/6 Display changes: the iPhone 15 may feature a 6.2-inch display instead of a 6.1-inch. However, the leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 models will stick to 60Hz like iPhone 14.  (HT Tech)
6/6 Price: The Pro models of the iPhone 15 series are expected to get a price hike of at least $100, Tom’s Guide report suggested. However, there is no word so far on the expected iPhone 15 price. With the huge upgrades it is set to get, the price hike may just be announced although it will be a difficult decision to make for Apple. (REUTERS)
Amazon is offering a 9% price drop on iPhone 14 Pro.
Amazon is offering a 9% price drop on iPhone 14 Pro. (Apple)

Have you been eyeing an iPhone 14 Pro and waiting for the price to drop? If yes, then it is the right time to buy it. Amazon is offering a straight 9% discount on the iPhone 14 Pro 512 GB variant. Along with this, Amazon is also offering exchange and bank offers on it, which will reduce its price further. Read all the details here.

iPhone 14 Pro Features:

This device is powered by the A16 Bionic chip.It offers 15.49 cm (6.1 inch) Super Retina XDR display. It has amazing capture details with a 48 MP main camera. The iPhone 14 Pro features a 12MP TrueDepth front camera, delivering exceptional quality for selfies and FaceTime.The latest design incorporates enhancements to facilitate better selfies and FaceTime video calls by allowing more light to enter the camera. Additionally, it introduces autofocus functionality for the first time, resulting in improved image quality. Notably, the camera's performance in low-light conditions has been enhanced by 2x. In terms of design, it maintains the sleek aesthetic of its predecessors, the iPhone 12 and 13 series. With the inclusion of Ceramic Shields and enhanced IP68 ingress protection, the device remains durable and resilient. The battery and charging capabilities have remained consistent without any notable changes.With Dynamic Island, iPhone 14 Pro feels a whole lot different from the earlier versions.

iPhone 14 Pro (512 GB) Price drop!

Amazon is offering a 9 percent discount on the iPhone 14 Pro, bringing its price down to Rs. 1,45,990. Its original price is Rs.1,59,000. You can further reduce the price of this premium phone by opting for exchange offers and bank offers.

Bank and Exchange offers:

You can get a Flat Rs. 3000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card transaction. Minimum purchase value of up to Rs. 95940. Amazon is also providing exchange offers on mobile phones. If you have an old smartphone in a good working condition, you can exchange it to get further up to Rs. 30,100 off on the phone. Do not forget to check if the offer is available in your area. You can check it by using the pin code of your area.

