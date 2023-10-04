Icon

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Big discounts on Redmi 12, Realme Narzo 60X, Samsung Galaxy M34, more

A number of top smartphone will become much cheaper during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Check deals on Redmi 12, Realme Narzo 60X, Samsung Galaxy M34, and more

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 04 2023, 17:44 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 will be going live on October 8. (Ijaj Khan / HT Tech)

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Amazon has finally revealed its biggest sale dates. It will go live on October 8, 2023, and the Prime member will get early access from October 7 itself. During the sale, the e-commerce website will be offering huge price cuts on electronics products such as smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, tablets, and much more. Amazon recently revealed its deals on top smartphones. Check the list of smartphones with discounted prices below and wishlist products to purchase before they get sold out.

Top smartphone deals during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

Redmi 12 5G: The smartphone features a 6.79-inch FHD+ LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it gets a 16MP front camera. The Redmi 12 5G is backed by a 5000 mAh battery along with 18W charging support. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.17999, but during the sale, you can get it for Rs.10800.

 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0C9J9CZR6-1

Realme Narzo 60X: It features a 6.72-inch LCD display. The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports a 33 W SUPERVOOC charge. The device gets charged 50% in just 29 minutes. It comes with a 50MP primary Camera and an 8 MP front camera. The Realme Narzo 60X is priced at Rs.15999, however during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, you can get it for Rs.10800.

 

B0CGDQ7VNL-2

Samsung Galaxy M34: During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, the smartphone will be available at Rs.14999. Now, it retails at Rs.24999. The smartphone is powered by Exynos 1280 Octa Core processor running at 2.4GHz, offering 12-band support. It is backed by a 6000mAh battery coupled with 12GB RAM. It features a triple camera set consisting of a 50MP main camera.

 

B0C7C2NBY2-3

OnePlus 11R: The smartphone features a 6.7-inch super fluid AMOLED display with a maximum 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 coupled with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is backed with a 5000 mAh battery and supports 100W SuperVOOC charging. It features a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX890 and a 16MP front camera. The smartphone retails for Rs.39999, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.34999.

 

B0BSNP46QP-4

Redmi 12C: The smartphone features a 6.71-inch HD+ display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and is backed by a 5000mAh battery. It supports 10W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs. 13999, however during the Amazon festival sale, you can get it for Rs.7299.

 

B0BYN4D512-5

First Published Date: 04 Oct, 17:43 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
