Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Get up to 55% off on top smartphone brands including Apple, Motorola, more

Looking for a new smartphone? Dive into Amazon Republic Day Sale and get up to 55 percent off on top brands like Apple, Motorola, and more.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jan 14 2024, 16:44 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Get up to 55 percent off on top models like Apple iPhone 14, Motorola Razr 40 and more! (AFP)

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 is live, and it's the perfect time to snag fantastic discounts on smartphones. The e-commerce giant is offering great deals on various electronic gadgets, including top-notch phones like the Apple iPhone 14 and Motorola Razr 40. In addition to significant discounts, there are other tempting offers such as a 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 3000) on SBI card credit card and EMI transactions, No Cost EMI on bank cards, exchange offers, coupons, and cashback deals.

Product Ratings Price
Apple iPhone 14 (512 GB) - Starlight 4.5/5 ₹ 86,999
Motorola razr 40 (Sage Green, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | External AMOLED Display | 6.9" AMOLED 144Hz Display | 64MP Main Camera | Android 13 3.6/5 ₹ 44,999
iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G (Dark Storm, 8Gb Ram, 128Gb Storage) | Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 | Independent Gaming Chip | Flagship 50Mp Ois Camera | Ag Glass Design, Orange 4.3/5 ₹ 30,999
Redmi 9 Activ (Coral Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)| Octa-core Helio G35 | 5000 mAh Battery 4.1/5 ₹ 9,499
realme narzo 60 5G (Mars Orange,8GB+128GB) 90Hz Super AMOLED Display | Ultra Premium Vegan Leather Design | with 33W SUPERVOOC Charger 4.1/5 ₹ 16,249
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Here are the top 5 smartphones you shouldn't miss out on:

1. Apple iPhone 14

The flagship iPhone 14 (512GB) is available at a massive discount during the Amazon sale 2024. With a vibrant 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and a powerful A15 Bionic chip, it ensures smooth performance. The advanced dual camera system captures stunning photos and videos, and the phone supports 5G. During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, the 512GB variant of the iPhone 14 is available at Rs. 86999, a massive 21 percent off from its original price.

Specifications
Display: 6.1-inch
Battery: 3200mAh
Processor: A15 BionicRear camera: 12MP
Front Camera: 12MPStorage: 128GB

2. Motorola Razr 40

If you're a fan of flip phones, the Motorola Razr 40 is up for grabs at a huge discount during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. It features a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED display, a 1.5-inch external OLED display, a 64MP OIS primary camera, and a 32MP selfie camera. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, the 8GB + 256GB variant of Motorola Razr 40 is now available at Rs. 44999, a massive 55 percent discount from its original price.

Display: 6.9-inchBattery: 3800mAh
Processor: A15 BionicRear camera: 12MP + 13MP
Front Camera: 32MPStorage: 1256GB
 RAM: 8GB

3. iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G

Running on the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G comes with an Independent Gaming Chip for an elevated gaming experience. It boasts a 5,000mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge speed, a 3D Cooling System, Ultra Game Mode, and Motion Controls. The 8GB + 128GB variant of iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G is available at Rs. 30,999, a 23 percent discount from its original price during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

4. Redmi 9

The Redmi 9 from Xiaomi is a budget-friendly option with a 6.53-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G35 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. Its quad-camera system and a massive 5020mAh battery make it a great value for money. The base variant of Redmi 9 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 9499, a substantial 14 percent off from the original price during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.

Specifications
Display: 6.5-inchBattery: 5000mAh
Processor: A15 BionicRear camera: 13MP + 2MP
Storage: 64GBFront Camera: 32MP
RAM: 4GB 

5. Realme Narzo 60 5G

The fifth phone on this Amazon Great Republic Day Sale list is Realme Narzo 60 5G. Featuring a Premium Vegan Leather Design and a smooth 90Hz 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display, the Realme Narzo 60 5G stands out. It comes with a 64MP Street Photography rear camera, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The 8GB + 128GB variant of Realme Narzo 60 5G is now available at Rs. 16249, a 19 percent discount from its original price.

Specifications
Display: 6.43-inchBattery: 5000mAh
Processor: A15 BionicRear camera: 64MP + 2MP
Storage: 128GB, 256GBFront Camera: 16MP
RAM: 8GB 

If you've been eyeing a new smartphone, now is the time to save big with these incredible discounts available during the Amazon sale!

First Published Date: 14 Jan, 16:43 IST
