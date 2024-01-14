Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Get up to 55% off on top smartphone brands including Apple, Motorola, more
Looking for a new smartphone? Dive into Amazon Republic Day Sale and get up to 55 percent off on top brands like Apple, Motorola, and more.
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 is live, and it's the perfect time to snag fantastic discounts on smartphones. The e-commerce giant is offering great deals on various electronic gadgets, including top-notch phones like the Apple iPhone 14 and Motorola Razr 40. In addition to significant discounts, there are other tempting offers such as a 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 3000) on SBI card credit card and EMI transactions, No Cost EMI on bank cards, exchange offers, coupons, and cashback deals.
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Here are the top 5 smartphones you shouldn't miss out on:
1. Apple iPhone 14
The flagship iPhone 14 (512GB) is available at a massive discount during the Amazon sale 2024. With a vibrant 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and a powerful A15 Bionic chip, it ensures smooth performance. The advanced dual camera system captures stunning photos and videos, and the phone supports 5G. During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, the 512GB variant of the iPhone 14 is available at Rs. 86999, a massive 21 percent off from its original price.
|Specifications
|Display: 6.1-inch
Battery: 3200mAh
|Processor: A15 Bionic
|Rear camera: 12MP
|Front Camera: 12MP
|Storage: 128GB
2. Motorola Razr 40
If you're a fan of flip phones, the Motorola Razr 40 is up for grabs at a huge discount during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. It features a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED display, a 1.5-inch external OLED display, a 64MP OIS primary camera, and a 32MP selfie camera. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, the 8GB + 256GB variant of Motorola Razr 40 is now available at Rs. 44999, a massive 55 percent discount from its original price.
|Display: 6.9-inch
|Battery: 3800mAh
|Processor: A15 Bionic
|Rear camera: 12MP + 13MP
|Front Camera: 32MP
|Storage: 1256GB
|RAM: 8GB
3. iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G
Running on the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G comes with an Independent Gaming Chip for an elevated gaming experience. It boasts a 5,000mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge speed, a 3D Cooling System, Ultra Game Mode, and Motion Controls. The 8GB + 128GB variant of iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G is available at Rs. 30,999, a 23 percent discount from its original price during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.
4. Redmi 9
The Redmi 9 from Xiaomi is a budget-friendly option with a 6.53-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G35 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. Its quad-camera system and a massive 5020mAh battery make it a great value for money. The base variant of Redmi 9 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 9499, a substantial 14 percent off from the original price during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale.
|Specifications
|Display: 6.5-inch
|Battery: 5000mAh
|Processor: A15 Bionic
|Rear camera: 13MP + 2MP
|Storage: 64GB
|Front Camera: 32MP
|RAM: 4GB
5. Realme Narzo 60 5G
The fifth phone on this Amazon Great Republic Day Sale list is Realme Narzo 60 5G. Featuring a Premium Vegan Leather Design and a smooth 90Hz 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display, the Realme Narzo 60 5G stands out. It comes with a 64MP Street Photography rear camera, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The 8GB + 128GB variant of Realme Narzo 60 5G is now available at Rs. 16249, a 19 percent discount from its original price.
|Specifications
|Display: 6.43-inch
|Battery: 5000mAh
|Processor: A15 Bionic
|Rear camera: 64MP + 2MP
|Storage: 128GB, 256GB
|Front Camera: 16MP
|RAM: 8GB
If you've been eyeing a new smartphone, now is the time to save big with these incredible discounts available during the Amazon sale!
