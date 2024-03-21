 Amazon Holi sale: From Samsung to OnePlus, Check out discounts on smartphones under 30000 | Mobile News

Amazon Holi sale: From Samsung to OnePlus, Check out discounts on smartphones under 30000

Amazon Holi sale is now live! Check out the huge discounts on smartphones under 30000 from top brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, and more.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 21 2024, 20:17 IST
Amazon is offering a huge smartphone discount as part of its Holi sale. (Amazon)

Amazon Holi sale: The most colorful time of the year is here as Holi is just around the corner. But what makes the festive season even more special is the amazing deals and discounts available on e-commerce websites during this time. Amazon has announced its Holi sale on electronics including top smartphone brands. If you are someone who is looking for a smartphone upgrade but does not have to spend a hefty amount of money then we have got you covered. We have created a list of smartphones under Rs.30000 from brands such as Samsung, Honor, OnePlus, and more. All the below-mentioned devices are available at huge discounts as part of the Amazon Holi sale. Check the list here.

Products included in this article

14% OFF
iQOO Z7 Pro 5G (Blue Lagoon, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 3D Curved AMOLED Display | 4nm MediaTek Dimesity 7200 5G Processor | 64MP Aura Light OIS Camera | Segment's Slimmest & Lightest Smartphone
(9,749)
₹23,999 ₹27,999
Buy now
16% OFF
HONOR X9b 5G (Sunrise Orange, 8GB + 256GB) | India's First Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Curved AMOLED Display | 5800mAh Battery | 108MP Primary Camera | Without Charger
(283)
₹25,999 ₹30,999
Buy now
14% OFF
OnePlus Nord 3 5G (Misty Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
(4,506)
₹28,999 ₹33,999
Buy now
10% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G (Awesome Navy, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Premium Glass Back | 50 MP Main Camera (OIS) | Nightography | IP67 | Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ | sAMOLED with Vision Booster
(3)
₹30,499 ₹33,999
Buy now
16% OFF
Oppo F25 Pro 5G (Lava Red, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
(36)
₹25,999 ₹30,999
Buy now

Product Ratings Price
iQOO Z7 Pro 5G (Blue Lagoon, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 3D Curved AMOLED Display | 4nm MediaTek Dimesity 7200 5G Processor | 64MP Aura Light OIS Camera | Segment's Slimmest & Lightest Smartphone 4.4/5 ₹ 23,999
HONOR X9b 5G (Sunrise Orange, 8GB + 256GB) | India's First Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Curved AMOLED Display | 5800mAh Battery | 108MP Primary Camera | Without Charger 4/5 ₹ 25,999
OnePlus Nord 3 5G (Misty Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 4.1/5 ₹ 28,999
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G (Awesome Navy, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Premium Glass Back | 50 MP Main Camera (OIS) | Nightography | IP67 | Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ | sAMOLED with Vision Booster 3/5 ₹ 30,499
Oppo F25 Pro 5G (Lava Red, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers 4/5 ₹ 25,999
Amazon Holi sale: Smartphones under 30000

  1. iQOO Z7 Pro 5G:
The first smartphone under Rs.30000 is the iQOO Z7 Pro which comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The display sports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and 1300nits peak brightness. The smartphone is equipped with a Dimensity 7200 5g processor for powerful performance. For capturing colorful moments, the device sports a dual camera setup which consists of a 64 MP AURA Light OIS Camera. For lasting performance, the iQOO Z7 Pro comes with 4600mAh and 66W FlashCharge support.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
Specifications
Display: 6.78-inchRear camera: 64MP
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5gRAM: 8GB
Battery: 4600mAhStorage:256GB

2. Honor X9b:

It is the newly launched smartphone by Honor which comes with some latest specifications. The Honor X9b features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display also comes with up to 1200 nits peak brightness. For smooth performance, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset along with Adreno 710 GPU to make the gaming experience better. For photography, the Honor X9b features a triple-camera setup which includes a 108MP wide, 5MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro camera. Lastly, the smartphone is equipped with a 5800mAh DXOMARK Gold Li-Po battery.

Specifications
Display: 6.78-inchRear camera:108MP
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1RAM: 8GB
Battery: 5800mAhStorage: 256GB

3. OnePlus Nord 3:

The third of the list of smartphones under Rs.30000 is the OnePlus Nord 3. The device features a 6.74-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of camera specs, the OnePlus Nord 3 comes with a triple camera setup which has a 50MP Sony IMX890 camera, 8MP Sony IMX355 Ultrawide Camera, and a 2MP Macro lens. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Chipset paired with 8GB RAM. For lasting performance, the smartphone is backed by 5000 mAh with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Specifications
Display: 6.74-inchRear camera: 50MP
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9000RAM: 8GB
Battery: 5000 mAhStorage: 128GB

4. Samsung Galaxy A35:

Samsung recently announced new mid-range A- series smartphone which also includes the Galaxy A35. The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display which offers up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy A35 is powered by the company's in-house Exynos 1380 Processor. For photography, the smartphone features a triple camera setup which has a 50MP main wide-angle camera, an 8MP ultra wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it features a 13MP selfie camera. For lasting battery life, the smartphone is equipped with a 5000mAh Lithium-ion Battery. The device runs on One UI 6.1 based on Android 14.

Specifications
Display: 6.6-inchRear camera: 50MP
Processor: Exynos 1380RAM: 8GB
Battery: 5000mAhStorage: 128GB

5. Oppo F25 Pro 5G:

The last on the list of smartphones under Rs,30000 is the Oppo F25 Pro. The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate for smooth navigation. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory. To capture moments, the Oppo F25 Pro features a triple camera setup which consists of a 64MP Main Camera, an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra wide angle camera, and a 2MP Macro Camera. Additionally, it comes with a 32MP IMX615 Sony sensor front camera. Lastly, the device is backed by a 5000mAh battery.

 

Specifications
Display: 6.7-inchRear camera: 64MP
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7050RAM: 8GB
Battery:  5000mAh Storage: 256GB
ProductsFeature 1 Feature 2Feature 3
iQOO Z7 Pro 5G1300nits brightness AURA Light OIS Camera66W FlashCharge
Honor X9b108MP wide cameraAdreno 710 GPU5800mAh battery
OnePlus Nord 3Sony IMX890 camera80W SUPERVOOC fast charging120Hz refresh rate
Samsung Galaxy A35One UI 6.1120Hz refresh rateSuper AMOLED display
Oppo F25 Pro 5GSony IMX355 ultra wide angle camera120Hz refresh rate256GB internal memory

First Published Date: 21 Mar, 20:17 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets