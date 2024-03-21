Amazon Holi sale: From Samsung to OnePlus, Check out discounts on smartphones under 30000

Amazon Holi sale: The most colorful time of the year is here as Holi is just around the corner. But what makes the festive season even more special is the amazing deals and discounts available on e-commerce websites during this time. Amazon has announced its Holi sale on electronics including top smartphone brands. If you are someone who is looking for a smartphone upgrade but does not have to spend a hefty amount of money then we have got you covered. We have created a list of smartphones under Rs.30000 from brands such as Samsung, Honor, OnePlus, and more. All the below-mentioned devices are available at huge discounts as part of the Amazon Holi sale. Check the list here. Products included in this article 14% OFF iQOO Z7 Pro 5G (Blue Lagoon, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 3D Curved AMOLED Display | 4nm MediaTek Dimesity 7200 5G Processor | 64MP Aura Light OIS Camera | Segment's Slimmest & Lightest Smartphone (9,749) 16% OFF HONOR X9b 5G (Sunrise Orange, 8GB + 256GB) | India's First Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Curved AMOLED Display | 5800mAh Battery | 108MP Primary Camera | Without Charger (283) 14% OFF OnePlus Nord 3 5G (Misty Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) (4,506) 10% OFF Samsung Galaxy A35 5G (Awesome Navy, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Premium Glass Back | 50 MP Main Camera (OIS) | Nightography | IP67 | Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ | sAMOLED with Vision Booster (3) 16% OFF Oppo F25 Pro 5G (Lava Red, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers (36)

List of Best Selling Products

Amazon Holi sale: Smartphones under 30000

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G:

The first smartphone under Rs.30000 is the iQOO Z7 Pro which comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The display sports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and 1300nits peak brightness. The smartphone is equipped with a Dimensity 7200 5g processor for powerful performance. For capturing colorful moments, the device sports a dual camera setup which consists of a 64 MP AURA Light OIS Camera. For lasting performance, the iQOO Z7 Pro comes with 4600mAh and 66W FlashCharge support.

Specifications Display: 6.78-inch Rear camera: 64MP Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5g RAM: 8GB Battery: 4600mAh Storage:256GB

2. Honor X9b:

It is the newly launched smartphone by Honor which comes with some latest specifications. The Honor X9b features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display also comes with up to 1200 nits peak brightness. For smooth performance, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset along with Adreno 710 GPU to make the gaming experience better. For photography, the Honor X9b features a triple-camera setup which includes a 108MP wide, 5MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro camera. Lastly, the smartphone is equipped with a 5800mAh DXOMARK Gold Li-Po battery.

Specifications Display: 6.78-inch Rear camera:108MP Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 RAM: 8GB Battery: 5800mAh Storage: 256GB

3. OnePlus Nord 3:

The third of the list of smartphones under Rs.30000 is the OnePlus Nord 3. The device features a 6.74-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of camera specs, the OnePlus Nord 3 comes with a triple camera setup which has a 50MP Sony IMX890 camera, 8MP Sony IMX355 Ultrawide Camera, and a 2MP Macro lens. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Chipset paired with 8GB RAM. For lasting performance, the smartphone is backed by 5000 mAh with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Specifications Display: 6.74-inch Rear camera: 50MP Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9000 RAM: 8GB Battery: 5000 mAh Storage: 128GB

4. Samsung Galaxy A35:

Samsung recently announced new mid-range A- series smartphone which also includes the Galaxy A35. The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display which offers up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Samsung Galaxy A35 is powered by the company's in-house Exynos 1380 Processor. For photography, the smartphone features a triple camera setup which has a 50MP main wide-angle camera, an 8MP ultra wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it features a 13MP selfie camera. For lasting battery life, the smartphone is equipped with a 5000mAh Lithium-ion Battery. The device runs on One UI 6.1 based on Android 14.

Specifications Display: 6.6-inch Rear camera: 50MP Processor: Exynos 1380 RAM: 8GB Battery: 5000mAh Storage: 128GB

5. Oppo F25 Pro 5G:

The last on the list of smartphones under Rs,30000 is the Oppo F25 Pro. The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate for smooth navigation. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory. To capture moments, the Oppo F25 Pro features a triple camera setup which consists of a 64MP Main Camera, an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra wide angle camera, and a 2MP Macro Camera. Additionally, it comes with a 32MP IMX615 Sony sensor front camera. Lastly, the device is backed by a 5000mAh battery.

Specifications Display: 6.7-inch Rear camera: 64MP Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7050 RAM: 8GB Battery: 5000mAh Storage: 256GB

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 iQOO Z7 Pro 5G 1300nits brightness AURA Light OIS Camera 66W FlashCharge Honor X9b 108MP wide camera Adreno 710 GPU 5800mAh battery OnePlus Nord 3 Sony IMX890 camera 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging 120Hz refresh rate Samsung Galaxy A35 One UI 6.1 120Hz refresh rate Super AMOLED display Oppo F25 Pro 5G Sony IMX355 ultra wide angle camera 120Hz refresh rate 256GB internal memory

