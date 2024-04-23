Redmi Note 13 5G Series gets HyperOS update: Here's all that's new for Indian users

In a recent announcement, Xiaomi has unveiled the rollout of its latest Android 14-based UI, HyperOS, to the Redmi Note 13 5G series in India. This update comes just a month after the series' initial launch in the country, which introduced three models: Redmi Note 13 5G, Note 13 Pro 5G, and Note 13 Pro+ 5G. Let's delve into the key features of the newly introduced Xiaomi HyperOS.

Redmi Note 13 5G HyperOS update- Customised Lock Screen

Users of the Redmi Note 13 series can now enjoy the ability to personalize their phone's lock screen with a range of backgrounds and styles, thanks to the customised lock screen feature.

Redmi Note 13 5G HyperOS update-Improved Camera

Xiaomi emphasises an enhanced photography experience with the upgraded camera on the Note 13 Pro+ 5G variant, promising better performance and image quality.

Redmi Note 13 5G HyperOS update- Multi-Window Support

Enhancing multitasking capabilities, the Multi-Window Support feature allows users to split their screen between two apps or convert multiple apps into floating windows for seamless multitasking.

Redmi Note 13 5G HyperOS update- Weather Animations

The inclusion of weather animations provides users with various weather metrics such as Air Quality, UV Index, and Humidity, offering valuable insights at a glance.

Redmi Note 13 5G HyperOS update- Redesigned File Manager

The File Manager receives a redesign with improved categorizations, making it more user-friendly and accessible for managing files efficiently.

Redmi Note 13 5G HyperOS update- Control Centres

Xiaomi has revamped the control centers for simple and label-free access to key features, aiming to enhance overall usability for consumers.

Redmi Note 13 5G HyperOS update-Improved Notifications

Introducing the Notification Spotlight feature,Xiaomi aims to boost user engagement by enabling users to interact with system app notifications more effectively.

Redmi Note 13 5G HyperOS update- Icons and Animations

Aligning with the "Alive Design" philosophy, the updated Light icons and animations on the home screen are touted to be more responsive and user-friendly.

Redmi Note 13 5G- Price and Availability

The Redmi Note 13 5G series is available at competitive price points in India. The Redmi Note 13 5G starts at ₹17,999, while the Pro variant ranges from ₹25,999 to ₹29,999, and the Note 13 Pro+ 5G is priced between ₹31,999 and ₹35,999, depending on the storage configuration.

In conclusion, Xiaomi's introduction of HyperOS to the Redmi Note 13 5G series brings a host of new features aimed at enhancing user experience and functionality, further solidifying the company's presence in the competitive smartphone market.