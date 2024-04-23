 Redmi Note 13 5G Series gets HyperOS update: Here's all that's new for Indian users | Mobile News

Redmi Note 13 5G Series gets HyperOS update: Here's all that's new for Indian users

Xiaomi unveils the HyperOS update for its Redmi Note 13 5G series in India, introducing customisable lock screens, enhanced camera features, and improved multitasking capabilities to elevate the user experience.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
| Updated on: Apr 23 2024, 08:22 IST
Icon
5 top flagship smartphones launching very soon in India with powerful cameras
Redmi Note 13 5G
1/4 iPhone 16 series: Apple will be launching its new generation of iPhone this September with some exciting new features and upgrades. The company is also speculated to be working on AI features with the upcoming iOS 18 update. The series will include four models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.  (AP)
Redmi Note 13 5G
2/4 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 series: This year, Samsung may announce two new Fold smartphones as there are rumours for an “Ultra” variant. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. In terms of design, it may receive flat edges like the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This smartphone is expected to debut in July 2024.  (HT Tech)
Redmi Note 13 5G
3/4 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: The new Samsung Flip is expected to feature a bigger cover display of 3.9 inches, whereas the main display may remain the same at 6.7-inch. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the  Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset which may be paired with the 12GB RAM. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 will launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6. (HT Tech)
Redmi Note 13 5G
4/4 Google Pixel Fold 2: The generation of Google Pixel Fold is expected to receive major design improvements and changes. According to Rumours, this year Google may include a rectangular camera island instead of the visor-like camera module. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to be powered with the company’s own Tensor G4 chipset. (Google / Twitter)
Redmi Note 13 5G
icon View all Images
Redmi Note 13 5G starts at 17,999, while the Pro variant ranges from 25,999 to 29,999, and the Note 13 Pro+ 5G is priced between 31,999 and 35,999, depending on the storage configuration. (Amazon)

In a recent announcement, Xiaomi has unveiled the rollout of its latest Android 14-based UI, HyperOS, to the Redmi Note 13 5G series in India. This update comes just a month after the series' initial launch in the country, which introduced three models: Redmi Note 13 5G, Note 13 Pro 5G, and Note 13 Pro+ 5G. Let's delve into the key features of the newly introduced Xiaomi HyperOS.

Redmi Note 13 5G HyperOS update- Customised Lock Screen

Users of the Redmi Note 13 series can now enjoy the ability to personalize their phone's lock screen with a range of backgrounds and styles, thanks to the customised lock screen feature.

Redmi Note 13 5G HyperOS update-Improved Camera

Xiaomi emphasises an enhanced photography experience with the upgraded camera on the Note 13 Pro+ 5G variant, promising better performance and image quality.

Redmi Note 13 5G HyperOS update- Multi-Window Support

Enhancing multitasking capabilities, the Multi-Window Support feature allows users to split their screen between two apps or convert multiple apps into floating windows for seamless multitasking.

Redmi Note 13 5G HyperOS update- Weather Animations

The inclusion of weather animations provides users with various weather metrics such as Air Quality, UV Index, and Humidity, offering valuable insights at a glance.

Redmi Note 13 5G HyperOS update- Redesigned File Manager

The File Manager receives a redesign with improved categorizations, making it more user-friendly and accessible for managing files efficiently.

Redmi Note 13 5G HyperOS update- Control Centres

Xiaomi has revamped the control centers for simple and label-free access to key features, aiming to enhance overall usability for consumers.

Redmi Note 13 5G HyperOS update-Improved Notifications

Introducing the Notification Spotlight feature,Xiaomi aims to boost user engagement by enabling users to interact with system app notifications more effectively.

Redmi Note 13 5G HyperOS update- Icons and Animations

Aligning with the "Alive Design" philosophy, the updated Light icons and animations on the home screen are touted to be more responsive and user-friendly.

Redmi Note 13 5G- Price and Availability

The Redmi Note 13 5G series is available at competitive price points in India. The Redmi Note 13 5G starts at 17,999, while the Pro variant ranges from 25,999 to 29,999, and the Note 13 Pro+ 5G is priced between 31,999 and 35,999, depending on the storage configuration.

In conclusion, Xiaomi's introduction of HyperOS to the Redmi Note 13 5G series brings a host of new features aimed at enhancing user experience and functionality, further solidifying the company's presence in the competitive smartphone market.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Apr, 08:22 IST
Trending: iphone 16 launch: here's what we know so far- release date, display, camera and more honor x9b review: premium looks and good battery life at 25,999 iphone 16 pro vs iphone 15 pro: apple to make these 6 big upgrades to its most expensive iphones in 2024 5 best magsafe chargers for iphones: from apple to unigen, check out the power boosters samsung galaxy f15 with 8gb ram launched in india: check price, specs, availability and more iphone 16 pro launch: apple may offer 256gb storage for the base model- all the details iphone 14, oneplus 11 5g and 3 more smartphones that got cheaper in april 2024 samsung galaxy s25 ultra leaks roundup: expected specs, camera features and more iphone 16 may get on-device llm support for generative ai: know all details about what apple is planning with ios 18 realme narzo 70x 5g, realme c65 5g to launch in india on april 24: what we know so far
Home Mobile Mobile News Redmi Note 13 5G Series gets HyperOS update: Here's all that's new for Indian users
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

WhatsApp banned
WhatsApp banned my number. What’s the solution? Step-by-step guide to ‘unban’ your account
Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 leaks summarised: Colours, A-series chip and what more to expect from Apple in 2024
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
Online scams: 5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
Moto Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Should you buy this new AI smartphone under 35,000?

Trending Stories

Dbrand
MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
GTA_6
GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 23
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 23: OB44 update is here! Check what’s new
Garena Free Fire Redeem codes for April 23
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 23: Scorching Ring event announced, check rewards
GTA 6 launch: 5 things inspired by San Andreas that fans want
GTA 6 launch: 5 things inspired by San Andreas that fans want
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 22: Know how to master close-range shooting
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 22: Know how to play Mechadrake Event and win rewards

Best Deals For You

Unbeatable Launch Offer
Redmi Buds 5 launched in India with AI Voice Enhancement; Check features, price and more
laptops under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60000
Best Laptop Under 60000: 10 High Performance Meets Affordability
New vivo Y200 5G variant
New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes
iPhone 14
Grab a massive discount on Apple iPhone 14 on Amazon; Check offers here
Lenovo
Lenovo unveils AI-powered gaming lineup in India - Legion Pro Series takes center stage

    Trending News

    MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
    Dbrand
    GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA_6
    10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
    STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets