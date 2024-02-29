Amazon slashes iPhone 15 price by 11 pct! Check bank, exchange offers too

Apple enthusiasts have reason to celebrate as the iPhone 15 has received a significant price cut on Amazon. Originally priced at Rs. 79,900.00, the iPhone 15 is now available at just Rs. 70,999, marking an impressive 11 percent reduction in price. This price drop makes owning the latest iPhone model more accessible to a wider audience. Know all the details about this deal below.

iPhone 15: Offers and Discounts

In addition to the attractive price cut, customers can avail themselves of various offers and discounts to enhance their purchasing experience. Amazon is offering a range of bank offers, including up to Rs. 4,000.00 discount on select Credit Cards and HDFC Bank Debit Cards. Customers can also benefit from no-cost EMI options, starting at just Rs. 3,442, making it easier to purchase the iPhone 15 without any additional financial burden.

Furthermore, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card holders can save up to Rs. 3,196.97 on EMI interest, adding to the cost-saving benefits of purchasing the iPhone 15. Additionally, customers have the opportunity to avail themselves of partner offers, such as switching to Airtel Postpaid and receiving a generous discount of Rs. 7000 off.

Why should you buy the iPhone 15?

The iPhone 15 boasts a range of impressive features that make it a standout choice in the smartphone market. Equipped with Dynamic Island technology, users can stay updated with alerts and Live Activities without interrupting their tasks. The innovative design features durable color-infused glass and aluminum, making it splash, water, and dust resistant. The Ceramic Shield front ensures durability, while the 6.1" Super Retina XDR display offers exceptional brightness even in sunlight.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 48MP Main camera with 2X telephoto capability, allowing for stunning high-resolution shots and perfect close-ups. The next-generation portrait mode delivers detailed and vibrant portraits with ease. Powered by the A16 Bionic chip, the iPhone 15 offers advanced features like computational photography and Voice Isolation for phone calls, all while maintaining excellent battery life.

With its sleek design, powerful performance, and advanced features, the iPhone 15 is a compelling choice for smartphone users looking for the ultimate combination of style and functionality. Take advantage of the price cut and offers on Amazon to own this cutting-edge device today.

