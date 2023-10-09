Icon

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

Leak suggests that the new Apple iPad Air 6 may come in two size variants along with a keyboard. Check details here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 09 2023, 13:00 IST
Apple iPad Air 6 is expected to be launched next year in 2024. (HT Tech)

Apple has made back-to-back major releases this year including the launch of iPhone 15 models. The coming year also has a list of Apple devices which are expected to be launched including the iPad Air 6. The new generation iPad Air has been rumoured about for a while now and Apple users have been waiting to hear from the company. Recently, a new leak has some staggering news which may excite buyers. The new iPad Air 6 is expected to come in two sizes and that too with a "magic" keyboard.

iPad Air 6 rumours

According to a 9To5Mac report, Apple may be releasing four new iPad models next year in two sizes with Wi-Fi and Cellular+Wi-Fi versions. It is also said that there may be a larger size of iPad Air 6 which may come with advanced features and specs. The reports claim that the information about the upcoming iPad is vague and they do not have the exact size of the newer iPad. The two new iPad Air are code-named J537 and J538. However, we cannot be sure about this until the official announcement by Apple. There is still time for the launch and the company can change its decision at any moment so we may also not actually get to see the new size.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Furthermore, According to Mark Gurman's newsletter, Apple may also announce a new Magic Keyboard for iPad which will be equipped with two sensors including an accelerometer. The keyboard is now known by the code name of R219. It is anticipated that the Magic Keyboard will be sold as a companion for the iPad Pro. However, as of now the claims are based on rumours and speculation and no official news has been shared by the company.

Lastly, the new iPad Mini 7 may also debut in the coming months. With the new Mini generation, Apple may provide an upgraded chipset which is available in iPhone 14 or iPhone 15 models. It is expected that the iPad Air 6 will be launched in June 2024 at the WWDC event. The launch date is yet to be confirmed. But remember, there is nothing official about it as Apple has stayed mum on the whole issue.

First Published Date: 09 Oct, 13:00 IST
