    Apple iPhone 12 gets big discount! Check price on Flipkart, Amazon here

    Apple iPhone 12 has received a big discount on Flipkart and Amazon. The price of the phone can come down to just Rs. 34999. Check offers here.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 21 2023, 11:59 IST
    Check offers on Apple iPhone 12 on Flipkart and Amazon here. (Apple)

    Want an iPhone? Both Flipkart and Amazon are offering amazing offers on Apple iPhone 12. The device worth Rs. 59900 has received a huge price cut on both the ecommerce platforms. Powered by A14 Bionic chipset, the Apple iPhone 12 gets a 6.1 inch display, dual rear camera setup with 12MP primary camera, and a front camera of 12MP, and more. If you were planning to buy an Apple iPhone, the iPhone 12 can be worth consideration. Here are the price cut and offer details you need to know.

    Apple iPhone 12 price cut on Flipkart

    The base 64GB storage variant of the Apple iPhone 12 is available on Flipkart at a discount of 8 percent. With the help of the discount, the phone worth Rs. 59900 can be availed for Rs. 54999. If you want further reduction in the price of the phone, you can opt for the exchange and bank offers.

    On exchange, you can get up to Rs. 20000 off on the phone. In order to avail the exchange offer you need to have an old smartphone in good working condition. On availing both the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the phone can be reduced to Rs. 34999. Meanwhile, the bank offers being provided on the iPhone 12 is 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card; and Rs. 2000 off on HDFC bank Credit Non EMI, Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions. Notably, you will have to pay Rs. 69 more as a secure packaging fee.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B08L5WHFT9

    Apple iPhone 12 price cut on Amazon

    The 64GB storage variant of iPhone 12 is available on Amazon at a discount of 10 percent for Rs. 53900. While on exchange, you can get further reduction in price of the handset by up to Rs. 18050. That is, on availing both the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the iPhone 12 can come down to Rs. 35850. Notably, Amazon is not offering any bank offer on the device.

    How to avail iPhone 12 online with offers

    Step 1:

    Visit Flipkart or Amazon and search for the Apple iPhone 12.
    Step 2:

    Select the storage and colour variant of the phone you want to buy.
    Step 3:

    Click on the 'Buy with Exchange', if you want to buy the phone using the exchange offer.
    Step 4:

    Proceed to make payments.

    First Published Date: 21 Jan, 11:30 IST
