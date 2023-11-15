Icon

Apple releases iOS 17.2 beta 3 for iPhones; Know all about it

Apple has released the iOS 17.2 beta 3 update to developers, just a week after rolling out the iOS 17.2 beta 2. Know all the features and how you can get it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 15 2023, 13:17 IST
Icon
Finally! iOS 17 lets users hyperlink text in iPhone mail app
iOS 17
1/7 Apple is expected to officially introduce the new operating system of the iPhone, iOS 17 along with iPhone 15 series at the Apple event happening on September 12, 2023. Apple already gave a sneak peek of the iOS 17 at WWDC 2023 and some of its features include Contact Posters, Live Voicemail, and more. (Unsplash)
iOS 17
2/7 The iOS 17 is now in the beta testing phase, where the company is constantly exploring and testing new features. The testing will ensure that there are no problems in the upcoming operating system.  (Unsplash)
iOS 17
3/7 According to a shared post by Federico Viticci, iPhone’s Mail app will now enable users to hyperlink any word while drafting the mail. However, users will get this update after the official launch and they will have to download the update on their iPhones. (AP)
iOS 17
4/7 Apple has introduced several updates, but somehow it never enabled users to hyperlink anything in the iPhone mail app. Now, with this Mail app's new features, users can avoid sharing long URLs separately. (Apple)
iOS 17
5/7 To hyperlink a text, first copy the URL you want to add to the email. Then while creating an email you have to first write the message that you want the recipient to get. After drafting, long press the selected word you want to hyperlink. (Apple)
iOS 17
6/7 A floating pop-up tab will appear on your iPhone screen. There, you’ll see a new “Add Link” option. Tap and paste the link. However, note that this feature will only be available after your iPhone gets updated with iOS 17.  (Unsplash)
iOS 17
7/7 Note that the above-mentioned Mail app feature is based on a rumour and has not been confirmed by Apple yet. The actual feature will be discovered after the actual release and when it will be rolled out to the public.  (Apple)
iOS 17
icon View all Images
iOS 17.2 beta 3 is out for iPhones. Know what it brings. (Unsplash)

Just a week after rolling out the iOS 17.2 beta 2, Apple has now seeded the third developer beta. The Cupertino-based tech giant has been continually refining iOS 17 since it launched in September, fixing bugs and glitches that have been plaguing iPhones. A handful of new features have also been added, including the all-new Journal app. It is important to note that only the third developer beta has been released, and the iOS 17.2 update isn't accessible to the public yet. But if you're a registered developer, know how to get the iOS 17.2 beta 3 update.

About iOS 17.2 beta 3

Until now, Apple charged a $99 fee per year for a developer account. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant has shaken things up this year by giving registered developers free access to the iOS 17 developer beta. That means anyone can become a registered developer and gain access to the latest iOS 17.2 beta 3 update.

The iOS 17.2 beta 3 update brings several enhancements to the iPhone's features. Users can now choose to add songs to the music library in Apple Music when they are selected as favourites. You can also now disable inline predictions in the keyboard settings. Moreover, FaceTime will now display a warning when you join a call with a person who is on your blocked list. The Photos app now asks permission to access your music library, and it can curate songs to create Memories.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

How to get iOS 17.2 beta 3 update

1. To Get iOS 17 developer beta updates, sign up for the Apple Developer program by visiting their enrollment page. Make sure you sign in with your Apple ID and activate two-factor authentication. Fill in your personal information and payment details to complete the sign-up process.

2. Once you're an official developer, open the Apple Developer site on your iPhone. Log in using your Apple ID and agree to any terms and conditions that appear. Then go to the Downloads page.

3. If you've successfully joined the program, you should see iOS 17 beta downloads available.

4. Go to Settings, then General, and then Software Update on your iPhone. The iOS 17 beta version should automatically appear there. Tap "Install" to begin the download.

5. After a few moments and a couple of restarts, your iPhone will have iOS 17 installed. However, keep in mind that this early release may have occasional slowdowns and crashes.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 15 Nov, 13:16 IST
Home Mobile News Apple releases iOS 17.2 beta 3 for iPhones; Know all about it
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: All the tools, weapons in Grand Theft Auto 6
Nintendo
Nintendo Has a Silent Problem With ‘Zelda’ Film
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer announcement sparks frenzy about release window
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: What could Grand Theft Auto 6’s open world look like?
Call of Duty
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III draws harsh reviews after rushed development
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon