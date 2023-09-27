Icon

Apple’s $59 Fake-Suede iPhone Case Is Its Biggest Dud of 2023

When Apple Inc. introduced a new material for phone cases and watchbands earlier this month, the company heralded it as a groundbreaking alternative to leather with “subtle luster and a soft, suede-like feel.”

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Sep 27 2023, 06:34 IST
Icon
iPhone 15 sale: Check Croma, Amazon, Flipkart and other offers
iPhone Pro Max
1/5 Apple unveiled its new iPhone 15 lineup on September 12, 2023, at the launch event. The lineup has four new models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The pre-booking of these iPhones has begun from September 15 and it will go on sale from September 22.  (Apple)
iPhone Pro Max
2/5 iPhone 15 deals on Amazon: The pre-order for all the iPhone 15 models has started on Amazon. The e-commerce website is offering flat Rs.5000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit card transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 65940. The iPhone 15 base models will start from Rs.79900 and the Pro models will begin from 134900. (REUTERS)
iPhone Pro Max
3/5 iPhone 15 deals on Croma: Croma offers online as well as in-store deals for iPhone 15 buyers. Buyers can pre-book the new iPhone 15 series at just Rs.2000. Buyers can get a Rs. 5000 benefit on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus and Rs. 4000 on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models by using their HDFC Bank credit card. They can also get Rs.6000 off by trading-in their old smartphone. Additionally, there is no cost EMI for up to 24 months. (Apple)
iPhone Pro Max
4/5 iPhone 15 deals on Flipkart: The pre-booking price of the standard iPhone 15 models start from Rs.89900. On EMI transactions with a Kotak Bank credit card, buyers can enjoy an immediate 10% discount. HDFC Bank credit card users can avail a generous Rs. 5,000 discount. You can also exchange your old smartphone for a new iPhone 15 and get up to 51000 off depending on the condition of your phone. (Photo by Nic Coury / AFP) (AFP)
iPhone Pro Max
5/5 iPhone 15 deals on Vijay Sales: The electronic retail store is also offering bank offers while pre-booking any of the iPhone 15 models. Buyers can get a Rs. 4000 immediate discount on HDFC Bank Credit card. They are also offering a 7.5% instant discount up to Rs.7500 on HSBC Credit Card EMI.  (AP)
iPhone Pro Max
View all Images
The fabric, which Apple calls FineWoven, has been panned for being prone to scratches and stains. (Apple)

When Apple Inc. introduced a new material for phone cases and watchbands earlier this month, the company heralded it as a groundbreaking alternative to leather with “subtle luster and a soft, suede-like feel.”

Consumers and reviewers haven't seen it that way. The fabric, which Apple calls FineWoven, has been panned for being prone to scratches and stains — with an almost-slippery feel that's off-putting to some. What began as a high-minded effort to make Apple's products carbon neutral is now threatening to be one of the company's biggest misfires of 2023.

Apple describes FineWoven as an all-new textile that's made from 68% post-consumer recycled material. It's part of a push to phase out leather throughout its product line, including iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands, in a step toward being carbon neutral across the company's entire global operations.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

But FineWoven has yet to clear its first hurdle: Winning over the Apple fanatics and early adopters who snapped up the product before anyone else. Federico Viticci, a blogger and podcaster who runs the MacStories site, is one such user. He posted on Mastodon that he saw a stain on his FineWoven case after going out for dinner.

“I honestly think this is one of the worst accessories Apple's produced,” he said. “I may just throw this out now. (Great for the environment!)”

One product review video posted to YouTube by MobileReviewsEh shows how easily the case can retain scratches. And a blogger at 512 pixels complained that the holes on the case don't line up with the port on the phone or the speakers. A reviewer for the Verge put it bluntly: “FineWoven is very bad.”

A representative for the Cupertino, California-based company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Touching the material in person, FineWoven does take some getting used to. The case feels like a rough pair of tights — weirdly coarse but plush when you press on it. The sides look sleek, but one wrong move and it can scratch instantly.

The product also carries a premium price. A FineWoven iPhone case is $59, $10 more than the plastic and silicone versions that Apple sells — and far more expensive than the options offered by third parties.

Unsatisfied consumers can always return the case — as they can almost any Apple product — within 14 days of purchase.

There's some irony in FineWoven being one of the biggest controversies surrounding the launch of the iPhone 15. This is the year that Apple switched the phone to a USB-C connector, and that was expected to trigger outrage among consumers.

The last time the company switched power connectors on the iPhone — the move to Lightning in 2012 — consumers decried the change. They suddenly had drawers full of obsolete cords and accessories, and either needed to replace them or get a clunky adapter.

But this year's switch to USB-C hasn't brought the same criticism, perhaps because it's been a long time coming. Many consumers already have many products that use the standard, including other Apple devices.

The company has suffered other high-profile gaffes with product launches. In 2010, the iPhone 4's antenna didn't work properly if the bottom left corner was covered. The executive responsible for hardware design left after the controversy, known as “Antennagate.” In 2014, the iPhone 6 was so thin that it would bend, something Apple claimed was a rare occurrence.

With FineWoven, the question is whether the outcry will extend beyond early adopters and critics. Viticci believes that ordinary consumers are finding fault as well.

“I really like the thinking behind FineWoven cases,” he said. “Unfortunately, the execution isn't there yet.”

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Sep, 06:29 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Apple’s $59 Fake-Suede iPhone Case Is Its Biggest Dud of 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

china
China win historic eSports Asian Games gold as Haughey makes statement
E-sports
Thailand win maiden Games eSports medal as Japan get one over China
In the absence of adequate contract protection, AI could reproduce or remix voice actors' voices without their consent. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
Video Game Performers Vote To Authorize Strike
Dream11
India demands $150 million in taxes from Tiger Global-backed gaming firm Dream11
Cyberpunk 2077 received a positive response based on 1,215 user reviews.
CD Projekt's Phantom Liberty gets 'very positive' rating on Steam
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon