Attention! iPhone price drop: Get the incredible iPhone 12 at this unbelievable discount

Great news for iPhone lovers! Flipkart has announced a significant price cut for iPhone 12. The sleek and powerful smartphone is now more affordable than ever, making it even easier for users to get their hands on this coveted device.

The Apple iPhone 12 is a 5G-enabled smartphone that was released in October 2020. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, an A14 Bionic chip, a dual-camera system on the back, and a 12MP TrueDepth front-facing camera. The iPhone 12 is available in four colours: black, white, red, and blue. With its stunning design, advanced features, and impressive camera capabilities, the iPhone 12 continues to be a top choice for tech-savvy individuals.

Apple iPhone 12 Discount

The Apple iPhone 12, originally priced at Rs. 59900 on Flipkart, can now be yours for 53999, thanks to the amazing offers on Flipkart. The ecommerce platform is offering a 9 percent discount on the base 64GB variant of the Apple iPhone 12, bringing the price down to Rs. 53999. But that's not all. You can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available specifically for the Apple iPhone 12. With these additional offers, you can get your hands on the Apple iPhone 12 at an even more affordable price.

Others Offers on iPhone 12

Flipkart is currently running an exchange offer on the Apple iPhone 12, providing an opportunity to save big. By exchanging your old smartphone, you can avail up to Rs. 35000 discount on the iPhone 12. If you're able to get the maximum exchange discount, you can avail your smartphone at very low cost.

However, it's important to keep in mind that the exact discount amount will vary depending on the model and condition of your old device. To verify if the exchange offer is applicable in your area, make sure to enter your Pin code.