Best smartphones to buy under Rs. 30000: From iQOO Neo 7 to Nothing Phone 1, check them out now

Mid-range smartphones are some of the most popular devices in the market. While not as powerful as flagship phones, they offer a huge step up from budget devices. The under Rs. 30000 segment in India is packed with smartphones from several brands all fighting for the top spot. Seasoned players like Oppo and Motorola continue to have excellent offerings in this segment while the likes of Nothing and iQOO are starting to make their name. Since there are so many options available, it is easy to get confused when looking for a new smartphone.

So, check out the best smartphones to buy under Rs. 30000.

1. iQOO Neo 7

iQOO Neo 7 5G features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a peak brightness of 1300 nits and is HDR10+ certified. It packs the new MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Originally priced at Rs. 34999, you can buy it for Rs. 28999 right now.

B07WGPKNGT-1

2. Nothing Phone 1

Despite the recent launch of Nothing Phone 2, Phone 1 remains a strong contender in this segment. Nothing Phone 1 comes with a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It packs a mid-range chipset of 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ and gets a 4500mAh battery. For photography, it brings a dual-camera setup of a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary lens and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. It is originally priced at Rs. 37999, but it is currently selling for Rs. 28999.

B0BGFGXV5G-3

3. Oppo Reno 8T

The Oppo Reno8 T is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, a 4800mAh battery with 67W fast charging, and packs a 108MP main camera coupled with a 2MP depth sensor and a 32MP front snapper for selfies. You can buy it right now for Rs. 29999, against its original price of Rs. 38999.

B0C4KPZHMY-4

4. Motorola Edge 40

The Motorola Edge 40 features a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. It is powered by the Dimensity 8020 Processor and is the slimmest IP68-rated 5G phone, according to the company. It packs a dual camera setup at the back with a primary 50MP camera and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. While it is usually priced at Rs. 34999, it can be yours for Rs. 29999.

5. Poco X5 Pro

One of the more cheaper options in this segment, the Poco X5 Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset and runs on custom MIUI 14 based on Android 12 out of the box. It features a 6.67-inch Xfinity AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It has a triple-camera setup at the back with a 108MP primary sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro sensor, and it gets a 16MP selfie camera. It is available for Rs. 20999 on Flipkart, against its original price of Rs. 25999.