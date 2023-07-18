Best smartphones to buy under Rs. 30000: From iQOO Neo 7 to Nothing Phone 1, check them out now

Planning to buy a new mid-range smartphone? From iQOO Neo 7, Nothing Phone 1 to Motorola Edge 40, check out the best smartphones to buy under Rs. 30000.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 18 2023, 15:30 IST
Best Smartphones under 30000: Nothing Phone, Google Pixel 6a, Realme 10 Pro Plus, more
Nothing Phone (1)
1/7 If you have a budget of Rs. 30000 and looking for a feature-rich smartphone that can take care of all your tasks, camera performance as well as gaming performance, then here is a quick guide for you.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
2/7 Nothing Phone (1): It is currently priced at Rs. 27499, which offers the first transparent back design featuring GLYMPH lights and a stock Android-like experience making it an interesting option to buy.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
3/7 Google Pixel 6a: Priced at Rs. 30999, it packs the new Tensor chip, 6.1-inches OLED display, and photography experience. You can get it for under Rs. 30000 with card offers on Flipkart. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Oppo Reno 8
4/7 Oppo Reno 8: Priced at Rs. 29999 on Flipkart, it brings the photography experience with its 50MP led triple camera setup, packs a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, and offers 80W charging support. (Oppo)
image caption
5/7 Realme 10 Pro Plus: Recently launched, the Realme 10 Pro Plus comes with a premium curved 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset, and a 108 MP primary sensor paired with an 8 MP ultrawide lens, and a 2 MP macro lens.  (Priya/HT Tech)
image caption
6/7 All of these features come at a price of just Rs. 24999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variants.  (Priya/HT Tech)
iQOO Neo 6
7/7 iQOO Neo 6: It is more than just a gaming phone! Powered by Snapdragon 870 processor, it offers a great gaming experience as well as decent camera performance, priced at Rs. 29999. (Priya/HT Tech)
Nothing Phone 1
View all Images
Best smartphones to buy under Rs. 30000: The Nothing Phone 1 is one of the most unique smartphones you can buy at its price. (Unsplash)

Mid-range smartphones are some of the most popular devices in the market. While not as powerful as flagship phones, they offer a huge step up from budget devices. The under Rs. 30000 segment in India is packed with smartphones from several brands all fighting for the top spot. Seasoned players like Oppo and Motorola continue to have excellent offerings in this segment while the likes of Nothing and iQOO are starting to make their name. Since there are so many options available, it is easy to get confused when looking for a new smartphone.

So, check out the best smartphones to buy under Rs. 30000.

1. iQOO Neo 7

iQOO Neo 7 5G features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a peak brightness of 1300 nits and is HDR10+ certified. It packs the new MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Originally priced at Rs. 34999, you can buy it for Rs. 28999 right now.

2. Nothing Phone 1

Despite the recent launch of Nothing Phone 2, Phone 1 remains a strong contender in this segment. Nothing Phone 1 comes with a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It packs a mid-range chipset of 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ and gets a 4500mAh battery. For photography, it brings a dual-camera setup of a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary lens and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. It is originally priced at Rs. 37999, but it is currently selling for Rs. 28999.

3. Oppo Reno 8T

The Oppo Reno8 T is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, a 4800mAh battery with 67W fast charging, and packs a 108MP main camera coupled with a 2MP depth sensor and a 32MP front snapper for selfies. You can buy it right now for Rs. 29999, against its original price of Rs. 38999.

4. Motorola Edge 40

The Motorola Edge 40 features a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. It is powered by the Dimensity 8020 Processor and is the slimmest IP68-rated 5G phone, according to the company. It packs a dual camera setup at the back with a primary 50MP camera and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. While it is usually priced at Rs. 34999, it can be yours for Rs. 29999.

5. Poco X5 Pro

One of the more cheaper options in this segment, the Poco X5 Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset and runs on custom MIUI 14 based on Android 12 out of the box. It features a 6.67-inch Xfinity AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It has a triple-camera setup at the back with a 108MP primary sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro sensor, and it gets a 16MP selfie camera. It is available for Rs. 20999 on Flipkart, against its original price of Rs. 25999.

First Published Date: 18 Jul, 15:29 IST
Home Mobile News Best smartphones to buy under Rs. 30000: From iQOO Neo 7 to Nothing Phone 1, check them out now
